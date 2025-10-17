Exclusive: Why Shetland killer will not be deported as Home Office reveals murderer to keep citizenship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Why Shetland killer will not be deported as Home Office reveals murderer to keep citizenship

Aren Pearson got his UK passport while on remand for murder.

Aren Pearson, Shetland Killer will not be deported for killing Claire Leveque.
Aren Pearson was jailed for life.
By Louise Glen

The Home Office has confirmed that Aren Pearson, the man who murdered Claire Leveque, will not be deported from the UK — despite receiving British citizenship just four days after killing her.

Pearson, 41, brutally stabbed Claire at least 26 times, leaving her body in a blood-filled hot tub at his mother’s home in Sandness, Shetland.

The pair had moved there from Canada in 2023.

Claire, 24, had sold everything she owned to follow him.

Home Office will not deport Aren Pearson

In a statement, a Home Office spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Claire Leveque.

“We are working tirelessly towards our mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade, and our forthcoming Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy will ensure that more victims are protected and more perpetrators are punished.”

Claire Leveque in her school days. She is shown holding a white object in a bag and wearing a purple shirt. The background is a white wall. Her killer was a shetland man who will not be deported.
Claire Leveque while she was still at school. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

But The Press and Journal can reveal that Pearson will not be stripped of his British citizenship, which he received in February 2024 — despite a Canadian criminal record that included dropped firearms offences, assault allegations, and court orders for violent behaviour.

He was even given the equivalent of a non-harassment order against one woman.

The Home Office confirmed that deprivation of citizenship is used only in cases involving terrorism, espionage, or serious organised crime, or where nationality was obtained by fraud.

It also comes with a right of appeal.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael declined to comment.

In court, jurors were shown shocking video footage of Pearson filming himself in a hot tub with Claire’s lifeless body.

He attempted to claim Claire had stabbed herself after drinking alcohol, and even suggested she had consumed brake fluid.

Jury convicted Shetland killer Aren Pearson

The jury rejected his story and convicted him of murder.

Procurator Fiscal Moira Orr, who leads on homicide cases in Scotland, said: “Aren Pearson’s brutal treatment of this young woman robbed her of her future and has left her family utterly bereft.

“Prosecutors exposed Pearson’s lies and self-serving attempts to evade justice.”

