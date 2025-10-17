Exclusive: Why Shetland killer will not be deported as Home Office reveals murderer to keep citizenship

The Home Office has confirmed that Aren Pearson, the man who murdered Claire Leveque, will not be deported from the UK — despite receiving British citizenship just four days after killing her.

Pearson, 41, brutally stabbed Claire at least 26 times, leaving her body in a blood-filled hot tub at his mother’s home in Sandness, Shetland.

The pair had moved there from Canada in 2023.

Claire, 24, had sold everything she owned to follow him.

Home Office will not deport Aren Pearson

In a statement, a Home Office spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Claire Leveque.

“We are working tirelessly towards our mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade, and our forthcoming Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy will ensure that more victims are protected and more perpetrators are punished.”

But The Press and Journal can reveal that Pearson will not be stripped of his British citizenship, which he received in February 2024 — despite a Canadian criminal record that included dropped firearms offences, assault allegations, and court orders for violent behaviour.

He was even given the equivalent of a non-harassment order against one woman.

The Home Office confirmed that deprivation of citizenship is used only in cases involving terrorism, espionage, or serious organised crime, or where nationality was obtained by fraud.

It also comes with a right of appeal.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael declined to comment.

In court, jurors were shown shocking video footage of Pearson filming himself in a hot tub with Claire’s lifeless body.

He attempted to claim Claire had stabbed herself after drinking alcohol, and even suggested she had consumed brake fluid.

Jury convicted Shetland killer Aren Pearson

The jury rejected his story and convicted him of murder.

Procurator Fiscal Moira Orr, who leads on homicide cases in Scotland, said: “Aren Pearson’s brutal treatment of this young woman robbed her of her future and has left her family utterly bereft.

“Prosecutors exposed Pearson’s lies and self-serving attempts to evade justice.”

