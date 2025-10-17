Number 4 bus: All you need to know about new service between Westhill and Aberdeen

A new number four Stagecoach service is to provide better links between Westhill and Aberdeen.

Coming into force on Monday October 27, the bus is set to take passengers between Westhill, ARI, NESCOL and Aberdeen city centre.

It is part of a whole host of timetable changes hoped to make improvements to overall reliability and punctuality.

Service four will operate every two hours during off-peak times between Aberdeen and Westhill Drive via Broad Street, Westburn Road, Kingswells Park and Ride and the Westhill Tesco.

In addition to Westhill, other routes across the region are also set to receive a revamp. They are as follows:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Service 10/M96 – Revised Monday to Saturday evening timetable with additional journeys between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Revised Monday to Saturday evening timetable with additional journeys between Aberdeen and Inverurie. Services X60/61/X63 – Revised evening timetable providing hourly departures from Aberdeen to Peterhead. Services 61 and 68 are every 30 minutes between Aberdeen and Ellon.

Services 68/X67/X68, 64/64A and 69/69A – Revised evening timetable for improved reliability.

Service 727 – Revised timetable with additional connections to Portlethen and Stonehaven, supporting greater access to and from Aberdeen Airport.

Moray and Highlands

Service 8, 11/11A, 152 and 155 – Minor timetable revisions.

Service 12 – Additional journey added for pupils attending Forres Academy.

Service 32 – Revised to maintain through connection via Findhorn to Forres.

David Beaton, Managing Director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We’re pleased to introduce Service 4 as part of our latest timetable enhancements across North Scotland.”