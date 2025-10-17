Number 4 bus: All you need to know about new service between Westhill and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number 4 bus: All you need to know about new service between Westhill and Aberdeen

A host of timetable changes are to take place from Monday October 27.

By Graham Fleming
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness bus station.
The new service is to be put into action later this month. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

A new number four Stagecoach service is to provide better links between Westhill and Aberdeen.

Coming into force on Monday October 27, the bus is set to take passengers between Westhill, ARI, NESCOL and Aberdeen city centre.

It is part of a whole host of timetable changes hoped to make improvements to overall reliability and punctuality.

Service four will operate every two hours during off-peak times between Aberdeen and Westhill Drive via Broad Street, Westburn Road, Kingswells Park and Ride and the Westhill Tesco.

Stagecoach logo on bus.
Stagecoach bus services have been improved. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In addition to Westhill, other routes across the region are also set to receive a revamp. They are as follows:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire 

  • Service 10/M96 – Revised Monday to Saturday evening timetable with additional journeys between Aberdeen and Inverurie.
  • Services X60/61/X63 – Revised evening timetable providing hourly departures from Aberdeen to Peterhead. Services 61 and 68 are every 30 minutes between Aberdeen and Ellon.
  • Services 68/X67/X68, 64/64A and 69/69A – Revised evening timetable for improved reliability.
  • Service 727 – Revised timetable with additional connections to Portlethen and Stonehaven, supporting greater access to and from Aberdeen Airport.

Moray and Highlands 

  • Service 8, 11/11A, 152 and 155 – Minor timetable revisions.
  • Service 12 – Additional journey added for pupils attending Forres Academy.
  • Service 32 – Revised to maintain through connection via Findhorn to Forres.

David Beaton, Managing Director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We’re pleased to introduce Service 4 as part of our latest timetable enhancements across North Scotland.”

