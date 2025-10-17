Teen boy attacked by woman after ‘unprovoked confrontation’ at Dingwall bus stop

A 16-year-old boy was assaulted by a woman after an “unprovoked confrontation” at a bus stop in Dingwall.

The boy was left “upset and frightened” by the encounter which took place on Hill Street last Tuesday October 14.

That’s after a woman disembarked from a bus at 2pm that day and began conversing with the boy.

He was then assaulted in an attack that caused his mobile phone to be damaged.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

PC Sutherland said “I would be eager to hear from anybody who was by the bus stop around this time and may have witnessed the altercation.

“I am particularly interested in speaking with a lady who disembarked from a bus at this time and began conversing with the suspect.

“This was an unprovoked confrontation which left a teenage boy upset and frightened.”

Read more Dingwall news