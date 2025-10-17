Exclusive: Police officer taken to hospital with ‘serious facial injuries’ after attack near Pittodrie

A police officer was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with ‘serious facial injuries’ last night.

That’s after emergency services were called to a scene on Park Road near Pittodrie Stadium, at around 10pm.

Sources have told The Press and Journal that an injured officer was seen with “serious facial injuries”.

Police confirmed that a 27-year-old man was Tasered in the incident and later referred to the Procurator Fiscal.

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence, with nine police vans and two ambulances lining the street as chaotic scenes unfolded.

Nearby residents said they were awoken by “banging, shouting and thumping, in what sounded like a late-night raid”.

Officer with ‘serious facial injuries’ after incident

Today, police officers continue to probe the building, which is now being treated as a major crime scene.

Two officers have been standing guard at the flat where the incident took place.

Neighbours have also reported disturbing scenes near the flat’s door – with blood being visibly smeared across the floor.

Broken plates and ceramics, also covered in blood have been seen in the nearby landing.

“As is part of standard procedure, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

Source recalls ‘horrific’ incident at Park Road

A witness who did not wish to be identified, also told The Press and Journal of the shock moment they were awoken by a loud “roar”.

“I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a thick, deep roar,” they recalled.

“There was also this insane thumping and banging, which made me think that the door had been broken down – but it hadn’t.

“There was banging, screaming and shouting – I thought that the building was being raided.”

They added: “It was horrific just to listen to it.

“I was sweating, I couldn’t understand what was going on. It was such a scary experience.”

Taser used in shock incident near Pittodrie

They added that this type of incident was “unusual” for the area, and quashed rumours that the crime was committed by an asylum seeker hotel resident.

“I have never had bother with the people in the hotel.

“If I have ever had bother, then it’s with other residents within the flats, which is the case here.

“It’s usually quiet around here though, and everyone has just been shocked by it.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.10pm on Thursday October 16 police were called to assist partners at a property in the Pittodrie area of Aberdeen.

“A 27-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a police assault, which took place at the scene.

“The officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

Police also confirmed a Taser was in use.

A statement read: “A Taser was discharged during this incident.