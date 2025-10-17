Exclusive: Police officer taken to hospital with ‘serious facial injuries’ after attack near Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Exclusive: Police officer taken to hospital with ‘serious facial injuries’ after attack near Pittodrie

Nine cop cars swarmed the scene before a 27-year-old man was Tasered and taken into custody.

Police cars are parked on a street, with an officer standing in between them. The scene is illuminated by the car's flashing lights.
Police were called out to the Park Road area of Aberdeen. Image: Supplied
By Graham Fleming

A police officer was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with ‘serious facial injuries’ last night.

That’s after emergency services were called to a scene on Park Road near Pittodrie Stadium, at around 10pm.

Sources have told The Press and Journal that an injured officer was seen with “serious facial injuries”.

Police confirmed that a 27-year-old man was Tasered in the incident and later referred to the Procurator Fiscal.

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence, with nine police vans and two ambulances lining the street as chaotic scenes unfolded.

Nearby residents said they were awoken by “banging, shouting and thumping, in what sounded like a late-night raid”.

Officer with ‘serious facial injuries’ after incident

Today, police officers continue to probe the building, which is now being treated as a major crime scene.

Two officers have been standing guard at the flat where the incident took place.

Police were still at the scene the day after incident. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Neighbours have also reported disturbing scenes near the flat’s door – with blood being visibly smeared across the floor.

Broken plates and ceramics, also covered in blood have been seen in the nearby landing.

“As is part of standard procedure, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

Source recalls ‘horrific’ incident at Park Road

A witness who did not wish to be identified, also told The Press and Journal of the shock moment they were awoken by a loud “roar”.

“I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a thick, deep roar,” they recalled.

“There was also this insane thumping and banging, which made me think that the door had been broken down – but it hadn’t.

“There was banging, screaming and shouting – I thought that the building was being raided.”

They added: “It was horrific just to listen to it.

“I was sweating, I couldn’t understand what was going on. It was such a scary experience.”

A witness told the Press and Journal that chaos unfolded outside the building. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Taser used in shock incident near Pittodrie

They added that this type of incident was “unusual” for the area, and quashed rumours that the crime was committed by an asylum seeker hotel resident.

“I have never had bother with the people in the hotel.

“If I have ever had bother, then it’s with other residents within the flats, which is the case here.

“It’s usually quiet around here though, and everyone has just been shocked by it.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.10pm on Thursday October 16 police were called to assist partners at a property in the Pittodrie area of Aberdeen.

“A 27-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a police assault, which took place at the scene.

“The officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

Police also confirmed a Taser was in use.

A statement read: “A Taser was discharged during this incident.

Conversation