Exclusive: Inverness care home double-charged Beauly grandmother — taking £14k despite NHS also paying bill

A Beauly woman has described her two-year-long fight to have her mother’s money posthumously returned after an Inverness Care Home took £14,400 from her for respite care.

Caroline Catto placed her mother, Margaret Ross – known as Annie – into Castlehill Care Home in May 2022 following a hospital stay.

But within days, the NHS confirmed it would fund Annie’s care.

Despite this, Caroline had already paid Castlehill £14,400 upfront – and has since spent nearly two years trying to get the money back.

According to Castlehill Care Home, any fees paid for respite care cannot be refunded, a policy detailed on its website and within its care agreements.

But this didn’t wash with Caroline. “Castlehill was paid twice,” she said. “Once by me, and once by the NHS. And my mum’s care was still appalling.”

Caroline’s 96-year-old mother spent five distressing weeks at the home after moving into Castlehill on May 16 2022.

The Press and Journal has spoken to a number of families who said their loved-ones had been failed by substandard care at the Inverness care home.

Bosses have also faced severe criticism from the Care Inspectorate and NHS Highland and Highland Council have suspended new admissions, until significant improvements are made.

A hard time for Beauly family after mum moved into Castlehill

A much-loved mum, grandmother and great-grandmother, Annie was known as Annie Giggles in her hometown of Beauly, because she was always happy and smiling.

But Caroline said her mum’s happy demeanour quickly changed at the Inverness home.

“Mum was 96 years old, but still bright and had all of her faculties,” Caroline said.

“Within a week, she was disorientated and all confused. They had her in nappies and she was wandering about sodden.

“I visited day and night because I couldn’t bear leaving her there.

“My mum was miserable, residents were all wandering around, just ignored.

“The conditions at the home were awful.”

Caroline and her husband George had only a couple of days to choose a care home, so that Annie could be discharged from the hospital.

She said: “We toured Castlehill, and the floor we saw was lovely; we thought it would be a good choice for her.”

Thousands paid but the NHS was covering costs

Before Annie’s admission, Caroline was asked to pay £14,400 – for the first three months’ worth of care fees – to secure her mother’s place at the Inverness home.

Castlehill states that respite care is non-refundable

Caroline said: “The way things were with my mum, I was just so glad to have a place for her, I never asked for the paperwork. I just gave them the money.

“Castlehill told me she wouldn’t be government-funded. The fact is, I didn’t even question it; I was desperate.”

Caroline paid the home £14,400 on May 13 2022 – three days before her mum moved in.

But just 11 days later, on May 24, Caroline received a letter from NHS Highland informing her that Annie’s care would be funded by the NHS.

She was now going to permanently be in a care home to meet her needs.

Annie did need to pay a small contribution towards her care, but this money would be paid to NHS Highland, not Castlehill Care Home.

Caroline: “At that point, I thought it would all be taken care of.

“Castlehill would fix their mistake, and we would get the refund through, but nothing ever happened.

“It took months to even get an email receipt for our £14k payment through.”

Paid twice but Annie’s care was ‘appalling’

Caroline said that after her mum was admitted to the home, conditions quickly changed.

“I was just so relieved to get my mum in somewhere,” Caroline explained.

“But when we moved her in, she was placed on a different floor, which we hadn’t been shown.”

A few weeks later, Annie was offered another placement at Urray House in Muir of Ord.

Due to Caroline’s deep concerns about the conditions at Castlehill, Annie was moved into a new care home after just five weeks.

She spent the last year of her life at Urray House and returned to being the happy Annie Giggles she had been before her stay at the Inverness Care Home.

Two-year-long fight for partial refund

Although Annie had been moved, Castlehill had still not refunded the family for the private care fee they had paid, despite repeated requests from Caroline.

Caroline said: “I was fobbed off every time by the management, I honestly felt like I knew the people at head office personally – I phoned them that many times. They just wouldn’t respond; it was a nightmare.

“Nearly a year later, we still had not received a penny. So I got our solicitor involved.”

“I felt it was wrong that they got all that money from my mum, and they were also being paid by the NHS, and she still wasn’t being cared for properly.

“It was just deplorable.”

The family’s solicitor worked for nearly a year trying to recover the funds.

Documents seen by The Press and Journal show Simply UK – the owner of care group Morar Living, who operate Castlehill– refused to respond to the family’s solicitor.

They ignored legal letters, emails and calls from the family’s solicitor, who told Caroline he had been phoning Simply UK’s head office twice a day.

Castlehill later claimed they couldn’t release the money, in case NHS Highland sought reimbursement.

However, NHS Highland repeatedly told the care home throughout the two-year period that they would not need to be reimbursed.

Almost a year and a half later, in August 2023, Castlehill promised to issue a full refund, but then claimed they lacked the correct forms to process this.

Caroline finally received a partial refund of £6,588.29, less than half of what they had paid, in April 2024 – nearly two years after Annie’s short stay.

Castlehill Care Home claimed they kept the remaining funds because they had “held the room” for 12 weeks, despite Annie only staying for five.

‘It breaks my heart to think they got all that money out of my mum’

Annie had died before receiving her refund, and the money was a large chunk of her savings.

Caroline’s solicitor advised her that taking Morar Living to court for the remaining money may cost them more than they were owed.

The Care Inspectorate told the family that they could not help with civil matters.

They felt they had little choice but to stop fighting, and have still never received the full amount from Castlehill.

Caroline said: “It’s disgraceful.”

“It breaks my heart to think they got all that money out of my mum.

“She worked hard all her life, working job after job, and we never had money.

“And they took all that from her and weren’t honest with us about the NHS payment.”

Caroline said she decided to speak out now, after seeing reports of the continued poor level of care at the home.

She added: “How many more times has this happened to and no one is fighting their corner? Luckily, mum had us, but not everyone does.

“If it could happen to mum when I’m there, has it happened again to others who don’t have family looking out for them?”

Castlehill Care Home says that money paid for respite is non-refundable, as stated on its website and in contracts for providing care.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: ““We cannot comment on individual cases. We have a clear refund policy which is followed, in order to protect both residents and their families.”