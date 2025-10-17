FLOW-Park: Date set for crunch talks on Moray’s controversial ‘windfarm warehouse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FLOW-Park: Date set for crunch talks on Moray’s controversial ‘windfarm warehouse’

More than 1,900 people have signed a petition to stop the proposed development in the Moray Firth.

By Regan Parsons
Exterior of Forres Town Hall.
The meeting is free and open to anyone interested in the proposal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A meeting is scheduled to discuss the proposed Moray FLOW-Park project, which has provoked widespread debate across the region.

These talks are set to take place at Forres Town Hall on November 11 at 6pm.

Organised by MSP Tim Eagle, the meeting will include a presentation by Moray FLOW-Park developers, Offshore Solutions Group (OSG). 

During the meeting, OSG founder, Will Rowley, will outline his case to the public, with a Q&A session to follow.

Attendance is free and open to all members of the public with an interest in the proposals.

How did we get to this Moray FLOW-Park meeting?

The Moray FLOW-Park is a proposed storage area for wind turbines that will sit near the shores of the Moray Firth.

This news has led to coastal communities voicing their concerns that the project could damage both jobs and the environment.

An image of what the floating wind park could look like. Yellow and white metal structures would act as anchors for floating wind turbine parts.
An image shows what the Moray Firth FLOW-Park could look like before giant floating wind farm parts are anchored to it. Image: Offshore Solutions Group

A meeting took place last month with more than 25 local fishermen, who raised concerns about the proposal.

The fishers said they were shocked when they weren’t consulted over the plans at an earlier stage

In addition, they also warned that the creation of these FLOW-Parks could threaten the viability of their livelihoods.

As of now, over 1,900 people have signed a petition condemning the proposal.

The image is a nautical chart of Moray Firth, indicating Moray FLOW-Park license areas marked by dashed lines. It displays depths, navigational aids, and coastal features from Cromarty in the west to Lossiemouth in the east, including areas designated for SS barge offloading.
The Moray Firth seabed areas are licensed under a two-year exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland. Image: Offshore Solutions Group.

Highlands and Islands MSP, Tim Eagle, said: “I’ve been talking to constituents who have concerns about the temporary storage of turbines in the Moray Flow Park.

“These would be within a short distance of Findhorn, Nairn and Burghead, not to mention an RSPB reserve less than a mile away.

“In order to get these issues addressed, I asked the OSG chief executive Will Rowley to a meeting I organised.

“This has now been confirmed for November 11 in Forres.

“OSG will make a presentation about the Flow Park plans, but I will make sure there is ample time for discussion and time to give residents the chance to have their voices heard.”

