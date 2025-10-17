FLOW-Park: Date set for crunch talks on Moray’s controversial ‘windfarm warehouse’

A meeting is scheduled to discuss the proposed Moray FLOW-Park project, which has provoked widespread debate across the region.

These talks are set to take place at Forres Town Hall on November 11 at 6pm.

Organised by MSP Tim Eagle, the meeting will include a presentation by Moray FLOW-Park developers, Offshore Solutions Group (OSG).

During the meeting, OSG founder, Will Rowley, will outline his case to the public, with a Q&A session to follow.

Attendance is free and open to all members of the public with an interest in the proposals.

How did we get to this Moray FLOW-Park meeting?

The Moray FLOW-Park is a proposed storage area for wind turbines that will sit near the shores of the Moray Firth.

This news has led to coastal communities voicing their concerns that the project could damage both jobs and the environment.

A meeting took place last month with more than 25 local fishermen, who raised concerns about the proposal.

The fishers said they were shocked when they weren’t consulted over the plans at an earlier stage

In addition, they also warned that the creation of these FLOW-Parks could threaten the viability of their livelihoods.

As of now, over 1,900 people have signed a petition condemning the proposal.

Highlands and Islands MSP, Tim Eagle, said: “I’ve been talking to constituents who have concerns about the temporary storage of turbines in the Moray Flow Park.

“These would be within a short distance of Findhorn, Nairn and Burghead, not to mention an RSPB reserve less than a mile away.

“In order to get these issues addressed, I asked the OSG chief executive Will Rowley to a meeting I organised.

“This has now been confirmed for November 11 in Forres.

“OSG will make a presentation about the Flow Park plans, but I will make sure there is ample time for discussion and time to give residents the chance to have their voices heard.”