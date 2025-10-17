Review: A pie, a pint and a dynamic duo performance on the Aberdeen stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: A pie, a pint and a dynamic duo performance on the Aberdeen stage

Cheapo at the Lemon Tree dealt with a tricky topic in a sincerely moving way - hats off to the cast and crew.

Jamie and Kyla, played by Testimony Adegbite and Yolanda Mitchell, in the play, Cheapo. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Dale Haslam

An early confession: I absolutely love A Play, A Pie and A Pint – or Triple P as I call it.

And it’s not even because a helpful Lemon Tree team member hands you a voucher so you can claim your drink and pie on arrival at this wonderfully intimate Aberdeen venue – it’s because of the community.

If you’ve never been before, you might be imagining a typical theatre layout, but it’s actually set out gala dinner style, with multiple tables dotted around the floor so groups can socialise before and after the performance.

A great place to meet fellow threatre fans

Then at the back there are rows of chairs – and I find that audience members are super chatty. The food and drink really does bring strangers together.

This play, called Cheapo was no exception – and what a performance it was on Thursday night.

I won’t give too much as you may wish to watch it for yourself tonight and tomorrow – and also because Cheapo deals with several very distressing concepts.

It’s a two-person play starring Kyla (played by Yolanda Mitchell) and Jamie (Testimony Adegbite) set in a social space – perhaps an after-school activities room.

An elephant in the room

In that room, there is a proverbial elephant – and Kyla wants to force Jamie to act upon it – all while they play a game of chess.

We learn from the start that something has happened. Something big.

Kyla desperately wants Jamie to undo the damage – even though he is merely a Good Samaritan who has helped her in her trauma.

The two are classmates at school.

Jamie a shy, thoughtful boy who learned chess from his dad and evidently learned morals from his admirable parents.

And Kyla who is brash and mistrusting, partly because she lost her dad at a young age.

We discover what this monumental event was – then Kyla learns that, while she is a victim, so is Jamie.

Not a victim in the way a teenage girl can be, taken advantage of by boys and men.

But in the way black people can be mistreated by police (for example, statistics show black people in London are three times more likely to be made subject of a stop and search than white people).

Coming to terms with trauma

Kyla quickly learns that Jamie has suffered too and slowly begins to relate to his trauma, and come to terms with her own.

The subject matter was tough going, I felt.

But Mitchell and Adegbite smashed it out of the park, never losing the audience even for a second.

Particularly impressive was Mitchell’s dexterity when it came to accents – effortlessly switching from rough Glaswegian to the voice of an English judge.

The pace kept on point thanks to Brian Logan’s direction, and the writing from Katy Nixon was exceptional. Extremely thought provoking.

Play shows reality of peer pressure

We heard themes linked to the misogynist ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate, the way schoolboys sometimes share deeply inappropriate pictures of girls and of violence, and the experiences girls have dealing with those boys at such a young age.

But what this play does so cleverly is humanise it. The victims of all that horror are laid out before us on the stage.

I would even go as far as to say that, with the appropriate guidance, Cheapo could be performed to older children in schools and colleges.

It would serve to perhaps persuade teens to think twice about sharing that photo or assigning that nickname – because what seems like harmless fun can have devastating real-world consequences.

As the post-play conversation continued over the delicious pies on offer, we certainly had a lot to talk about.

See the show tonight

Cheapo continues at the Lemon Tree at 6pm tonight (Friday) and 1pm tomorrow. Saturday tickets are sold out but you can buy tickets for tonight’s show here for £14.50 each.

Alcohol and soft drinks are available with your voucher, as are vegan and gluten-free pies, but please email ahead for these kinds of pies. Details are here.

Conversation