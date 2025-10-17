Review: A pie, a pint and a dynamic duo performance on the Aberdeen stage

An early confession: I absolutely love A Play, A Pie and A Pint – or Triple P as I call it.

And it’s not even because a helpful Lemon Tree team member hands you a voucher so you can claim your drink and pie on arrival at this wonderfully intimate Aberdeen venue – it’s because of the community.

If you’ve never been before, you might be imagining a typical theatre layout, but it’s actually set out gala dinner style, with multiple tables dotted around the floor so groups can socialise before and after the performance.

A great place to meet fellow threatre fans

Then at the back there are rows of chairs – and I find that audience members are super chatty. The food and drink really does bring strangers together.

This play, called Cheapo was no exception – and what a performance it was on Thursday night.

I won’t give too much as you may wish to watch it for yourself tonight and tomorrow – and also because Cheapo deals with several very distressing concepts.

It’s a two-person play starring Kyla (played by Yolanda Mitchell) and Jamie (Testimony Adegbite) set in a social space – perhaps an after-school activities room.

An elephant in the room

In that room, there is a proverbial elephant – and Kyla wants to force Jamie to act upon it – all while they play a game of chess.

We learn from the start that something has happened. Something big.

Kyla desperately wants Jamie to undo the damage – even though he is merely a Good Samaritan who has helped her in her trauma.

The two are classmates at school.

Jamie a shy, thoughtful boy who learned chess from his dad and evidently learned morals from his admirable parents.

And Kyla who is brash and mistrusting, partly because she lost her dad at a young age.

We discover what this monumental event was – then Kyla learns that, while she is a victim, so is Jamie.

Not a victim in the way a teenage girl can be, taken advantage of by boys and men.

But in the way black people can be mistreated by police (for example, statistics show black people in London are three times more likely to be made subject of a stop and search than white people).

Coming to terms with trauma

Kyla quickly learns that Jamie has suffered too and slowly begins to relate to his trauma, and come to terms with her own.

The subject matter was tough going, I felt.

But Mitchell and Adegbite smashed it out of the park, never losing the audience even for a second.

Particularly impressive was Mitchell’s dexterity when it came to accents – effortlessly switching from rough Glaswegian to the voice of an English judge.

The pace kept on point thanks to Brian Logan’s direction, and the writing from Katy Nixon was exceptional. Extremely thought provoking.

Play shows reality of peer pressure

We heard themes linked to the misogynist ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate, the way schoolboys sometimes share deeply inappropriate pictures of girls and of violence, and the experiences girls have dealing with those boys at such a young age.

But what this play does so cleverly is humanise it. The victims of all that horror are laid out before us on the stage.

I would even go as far as to say that, with the appropriate guidance, Cheapo could be performed to older children in schools and colleges.

It would serve to perhaps persuade teens to think twice about sharing that photo or assigning that nickname – because what seems like harmless fun can have devastating real-world consequences.

As the post-play conversation continued over the delicious pies on offer, we certainly had a lot to talk about.

See the show tonight

Cheapo continues at the Lemon Tree at 6pm tonight (Friday) and 1pm tomorrow. Saturday tickets are sold out but you can buy tickets for tonight’s show here for £14.50 each.

Alcohol and soft drinks are available with your voucher, as are vegan and gluten-free pies, but please email ahead for these kinds of pies. Details are here.