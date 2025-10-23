Assaults, abuse and a horror dog attack: Former north-east pastor’s 30 days sleeping rough in the Americas

Gordon Cruden has spent 30 days delving into the most deprived and desolate neighbourhoods across the Americas.

In Vancouver, his abiding memory is seeing over 700 “zombified” people lining the streets, all “conked out” on drugs.

The former Cairnbulg pastor saw the “horrendous” scenes during his month-long challenge of sleeping rough throughout the Americas.

His journey took him to the likes of Columbia, Mexico, Los Angeles, Vancouver and New York City.

During the trip, he was attacked, insulted and degraded by members of the homeless community and other city dwellers alike.

A shocking dog attack in Los Angeles even landed him in hospital and left him fearing he may not make it home.

But Gordon also reached out his hand to those in need and tried to better understand their plight in a bid to shine a light on the root causes of homelessness.

He also visited a variety of churches and homeless services to expand his knowledge of the issue, and what these people face daily.

The 59-year-old detailed his experiences in a series of eye-opening video posts.

‘People avoid addicts and ignore the homeless out of fear’

Speaking to The Press and Journal upon his return, Gordon revealed what he learned from the experience and how it can be used to tackle the homeless problem back home.

“People avoid addicts and they ignore homeless people because of fear or because of not knowing,” he said.

“One of the things that I’m trying to do is to humanise homeless people and just let people see it’s somebody’s son, it’s somebody’s daughter.

“The majority of these people that are on the streets are just regular people like you and I.

“It just needs a little acknowledgement and just to say hello. For somebody to buy them a coffee and to spend just two or three minutes with them.”

Gordon left fearing for life after incidents

The former pastor has detailed his travels in a blog on the Freedom Challenge Trust website and through his own Facebook and Instagram pages.

He revealed that at various points during the Americas challenge, he was robbed, attacked and even sent to hospital.

There was a point in an LA trailer park he even thought “he might not make it back”.

“So I’m walking in between this fence and this motorhome when this massive dog attacked me and bit me in the guts,” Gordon revealed.

“It was quite a horrendous attack.

“I managed to get back and away from it, but it did leave me with a very sore wound.

“Then I had to go to the hospital and get a tetanus and some antibiotics and get it cleaned out, which cost me $400.

“I genuinely didn’t know what was going to happen to me.”

A whistle signalled danger

Gordon also had to be wary of the “whistling” that followed him around when meeting with other homeless people.

The whistling was used to alert others that Gordon was not from these parts and was an easy target for robbing or worse.

He continued: “There were a few guys crowding around about me trying to steal my stuff.

“There was a language barrier as well which added to it. It was tough.

“On Skid Row someone came at me with a spanner, which had me running to try and lose them.

“There were a number of incidents like that throughout the trip.”

With injuries, rough sleeping and finally jet lag from travel, the trip has certainly taken its told on Gordon’s body.

What lessons can be taken back to Aberdeen and the North East?

Gordon has a growing knowledge of domestic and foreign homelessness, and we quizzed him on the differences between the Americas and Aberdeen.

He said: “I worked in recovery centres for 25 years, out in Fyvie and out in Mintlaw, so I know a little bit about the area and what goes on.

“Because Aberdeen provides housing, you don’t see these people on the street like you do abroad.

“But that doesn’t change that they’re living in an absolute dire situation, hidden under a roof.”

Gordon said the root causes – the mental causes – are the biggest hurdle to overcome.

And his biggest takeaway from his trip is that everyday people need to take more responsibility for homelessness.

He said: “There’s a great need to counsel people and to help people through the challenges.

“We can’t just leave that up to governments. We can’t just leave that up to established organisations or charities.

“I think we all need to play a part. Governments can provide housing. Organisations can provide food.

“Neither of the two of them can show love. But people can.”

Where can you support Gordon?

Gordon is raising money via Freedom Challenge Trust for organisations he has witnessed making a difference in vulnerable communities.

He is also set to spend another 30 days sleeping rough around Scotland, taking to the streets of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and finally Aberdeen.

Earlier this year. Gordon spoke to The Press and Journal on his experiences of 30 nights sleeping rough across Europe.