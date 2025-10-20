Cow wars: How two former friends in the Highlands ended up in court over a bucket

Two former friends from the Highlands ended up facing each other in a court – over a bucket and some cows.

Donnie Smith and Mairi Davidson would once enjoy a cup of tea together over the garden fence in the picturesque village of Kiltarlity, near Beauly – but relations soured and now Donnie could be facing a bill of upto £10,000 after launching a legal case.

The drama began when cows belonging to Mairi – a crofter who rents a patch of land for the animals – strayed on to Donnie’s land and damaged his plastic bucket.

Irked, Donnie wanted justice. But he didn’t pay Mairi a visit – he took the matter to one of Scotland’s highest courts.

‘A cautionary tale’

“It’s a cautionary tale of how politics can really drive a wedge between people who are, deep down, well meaning,” said one source with knowledge of the incident.

Mairi, who once ran her own cosmetics firm, is a long-standing volunteer at Kiltarlity Community Council (KCC) and is listed on its website as the vice chairwoman.

According to one well-placed source, KCC was dealing with a particularly controversial issue related to renewable energy back in 2023.

And so Mairi asked Donnie – a martial arts instructor – if he would be willing to help out.

Donnie told us: “I was brought in to aid with KCC’s handling of discussions about a windfarm development.

“I was only brought in because I have experience in large-value multi-national projects with wind turbine and battery storage facilities. I was brought in to provide feedback.”

Took exception to comments

Minutes from the August 2023 meeting show Donnie was KCC’s secretary at the time.

However, one source told us: “Mairi took exception to Donnie’s tone in some of the emails he was sending related to KCC.

“He had sent a two-page email with a particular tone and Mairi told him ‘you will not speak to people like that’.

“She asked him to change and it didn’t go very well, so Donnie ended up leaving that role.”

Another source close to Mairi said: “It was difficult for Mairi because she had vouched for Donnie as her friend and neighbour and now all of a sudden, the people at KCC were saying to her ‘who is this guy you’ve brought along?’.”

Donnie told us: “There was no unprofessional conduct at KCC [on my part]. I brought things to the committee that they weren’t happy with.”

All hell breaks loose

Then, in April 2024, all hell broke loose on land next to Donnie’s house in Kiltarlity when Mairi’s herd of cows went on an adventure.

One court document said: “Mairi’s cattle were in the field and strayed across the burn onto Donnie’ property, between the burn and the fence.

“They damaged the fence, disturbed the ground between stream and fence, and destroyed a bucket and a wooden jig frame on the grassed area.”

According to Donnie, there had been similar incidents many years earlier, which he let go, though there is no suggestion Mairi was involved in that.

Donnie claimed he wanted to deal with the matter in April 2024 informally – but couldn’t because Mairi had blocked his phone number due to the KCC fall out.

‘We used to get on well’

Donnie said: “I used to have a good relationship with Mairi.

“I had attempted to reach out and unofficially diffuse the situation by contacting Mairi and informing her that the cattle had breached the boundary but she had us blocked on mobile phone.

“[This was through] disagreements at KCC.

“We tried to push it through mediation but she became unreasonable.”

For her part, Mairi did indeed send Donnie a replacement bucket – £5 from Amazon – and also replaced a wooden jig frame destroyed during the bovine invasion.

But Donnie took the matter to the sheriff court.

Claim for £1,313 in damages

He claimed £1,313 damages to “create an adequate boundary fence preventing cattle or any stock egress from field onto my property,” according to court papers.

After much legal to-ing and fro-ing, the courts ordered Mairi to pay Donnie £772 – most of which was to pay for repairs to the 15-year-old fence and the remaining £100 was to reinstate the grassed area the cows had gone on to.

“Mairi had already replaced the bucket and the jig,” court papers said.

But Donnie wasn’t satisfied – so he took the case to the Scottish Appeal Court in Edinburgh.

He told us: “I didn’t feel the award of £772 was fair because all of the evidence hadn’t been taken into consideration. I had hoped that, by taking it to appeal, the damage would be reassessed.”

‘Bizarre use for highest court’

One source in Kiltarlity told us: “Usually when you see this court’s work, they’re dealing with murder sentencing appeals and multi-million-pound issues.

“And here we are having a senior sheriff spend his time rule on the impact some cows had on a bucket. It was bizarre.”

In the appeal hearing, Donnie argued: “The award of £100 was arbitrary and, in the face of evidence which demonstrated recreational use of the grassed area. The true claim was £2,193.86.”

Mairi told the court the said that the original award of £772 to Donnie was “generous” and covered the cost of replacement of the entire fence, when the initial claim was for replacement of five fence posts.

Decision was rational

The senior sheriff in the case, Nigel Ross, ruled the £772 award was rational and there had been no error.

Donnie claimed the replacement jig Mairi had bought for him was inadequately built, but Sheriff Ross said no evidence had been put forward to support that.

Sheriff Ross refused Donnie’s appeal and found Donnie liable to pay Mairi’s appeal expenses.

One source close to the issue told us: “Due to the appeal, Mairi had to instruct land agents to draw up detailed maps showing where the land she rents ends and where Donnie’s land begins.

“That and other expenses means she might be billing Donnie for around £5,000 expenses. If he’s accrued the same level of expenses, he’s £10,000 down.

‘Could have been sorted by a doorknock’

“When you think that this could have all been sorted out by a letter or a knock on the door – or by Donnie just accepting the original pay out of £772, it seems like an odd situation.”

After the hearing, published in recent days, Donnie told us: “There was an ingress of cattle back in 2003 and we had assurances from the farmer across the way that this would be contained.

“There was a second breach of cattle (in April 2024) and there was nothing preventing that cattle from getting onto the main road directly through my garden.”

Addressing the court case, Donnie added: “I did my very best to adhere to the court process as studiously as I could.”

‘Mairi has shown dignity’

Referring to having to pay Mairi’s appeal expenses, Donnie said: “It is what it is.

“It’s a reflection of the system that’s in place. I don’t have any control over that. All I can do is present the facts.”

Mairi declined to comment.

A source with knowledge of the case said: “It’s a small community and this is something that is unfortunate when you have two people who want to do well by their community by volunteering at the community council.

“Mairi has handled it with dignity and restraint. These proceedings have been hanging over her head for 18 months.

“Everyone who knows about it all just hopes that’s the end of it all now, but will it be?”