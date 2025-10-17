Two taken to hospital after ‘attack on Aberdeen noodle bar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two taken to hospital after ‘attack on Aberdeen noodle bar’

A youth and a 29-year-old required treatment after the fracas.

By Chris Cromar
Police officers investigate after the incident. Image: DC Thomson.
Two people were taken to hospital after a disturbance involving a group of youths at a noodle bar in Aberdeen city centre last night.

The incident took place at Dr Noodles on Upperkirkgate at around 7pm on October 16.

Police were called at around 7.20pm after reports of a “disturbance” involving a group of youths.

Sources told the Press and Journal that several teens launched an attack on the takeaway, which had to turn away customers as staff tried to keep the youths out of the premises.

Police were called to Dr Noodles last night. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

A male youth was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, while a 29-year-old man also went to hospital after being injured in the incident.

Chairs are thought to have been thrown during the rammy, while police were spotted picking up what was thought to be hair extensions on the street outside.

Last night, a Dr Noodles employee told The P&J that a man had been left “traumatised” by what had happened.

Police inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 7.20pm on Thursday, October 16, officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths on Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen.

“One male youth was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. A 29-year-old man who was injured during the incident also attended hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”