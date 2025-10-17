Two taken to hospital after ‘attack on Aberdeen noodle bar’

Two people were taken to hospital after a disturbance involving a group of youths at a noodle bar in Aberdeen city centre last night.

The incident took place at Dr Noodles on Upperkirkgate at around 7pm on October 16.

Police were called at around 7.20pm after reports of a “disturbance” involving a group of youths.

Sources told the Press and Journal that several teens launched an attack on the takeaway, which had to turn away customers as staff tried to keep the youths out of the premises.

A male youth was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, while a 29-year-old man also went to hospital after being injured in the incident.

Chairs are thought to have been thrown during the rammy, while police were spotted picking up what was thought to be hair extensions on the street outside.

Last night, a Dr Noodles employee told The P&J that a man had been left “traumatised” by what had happened.

Police inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 7.20pm on Thursday, October 16, officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths on Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen.

“One male youth was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. A 29-year-old man who was injured during the incident also attended hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”