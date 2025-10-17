US talk show star Jimmy Fallon visits Balmoral Castle and enjoys surprise dinner with King’s guards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

US talk show star Jimmy Fallon visits Balmoral Castle and enjoys surprise dinner with King’s guards

What started as a chance meeting in Royal Deeside turned into a brilliant evening for the celebrity.

By Neil Pooran and Regan Parsons
The image shows a group of men, some in red military uniforms, seated at a formal dining table set with decorative centerpieces and lit by candles, suggesting a special occasion or formal event. There are flags in the background.
A kilted Fallon sitting around the dinner table in the officers' mess, as well as his signature in the visitor's book. Image: Scots/PA Wire

US TV star Jimmy Fallon enjoyed a visit to Balmoral Castle, with a special dinner hosted by Scottish soldiers during his holiday in Royal Deeside.

The King’s royal guards invited ‘The Tonight Show’ host into their officers’ mess for dinner in Ballater.

The actor had been on holiday, touring the grounds of Balmoral Castle this week in Royal Deeside.

A soldier recognised Fallon and invited him to visit their barracks.

The Hollywood celebrity first gained fame as a cast member on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live before going on to host a late-night talk show.

The image shows a group of men, including the host Jimmy Fallon, posing in front of a sign that reads "His Majesty the King's Royal Guard". The men are wearing kilts and traditional Scottish attire.
The US TV star was treated to some Highlands hospitality as Scottish soldiers hosted him for a special dinner during his holiday in Royal Deeside. Image: 5 Scots/PA Wire

Hollywood meets Highland tradition

The A-lister was greeted by soldiers from the 5th Battalion, dressed in kilts with bagpipes playing, and signed the visitor’s book at Victoria Barracks in the village.

Welcoming guests of honour in this way is a longstanding tradition.

Major Thomas Blair, commanding officer of the Royal Regiment of Scotland said: “What started as a chance meeting near Balmoral turned into a brilliant evening.

“It’s not every day you get to meet a Hollywood A-lister, and we were delighted to welcome him to Scotland – in true Scots style.”

Fallon’s evening began with a formal welcome by the commanding officer, second in command, and company sergeant major.

The 51-year-old then watched a small ceremonial guard of soldiers practicing for the King’s departure.

During the formal dinner, Fallon tucked into a traditional Scottish starter, a venison Scotch egg.

He also attended a brief talk by Lieutenant Samoilys about the regimental colours.

Conversation