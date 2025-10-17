US talk show star Jimmy Fallon visits Balmoral Castle and enjoys surprise dinner with King’s guards

US TV star Jimmy Fallon enjoyed a visit to Balmoral Castle, with a special dinner hosted by Scottish soldiers during his holiday in Royal Deeside.

The King’s royal guards invited ‘The Tonight Show’ host into their officers’ mess for dinner in Ballater.

The actor had been on holiday, touring the grounds of Balmoral Castle this week in Royal Deeside.

A soldier recognised Fallon and invited him to visit their barracks.

The Hollywood celebrity first gained fame as a cast member on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live before going on to host a late-night talk show.

Hollywood meets Highland tradition

The A-lister was greeted by soldiers from the 5th Battalion, dressed in kilts with bagpipes playing, and signed the visitor’s book at Victoria Barracks in the village.

Welcoming guests of honour in this way is a longstanding tradition.

Major Thomas Blair, commanding officer of the Royal Regiment of Scotland said: “What started as a chance meeting near Balmoral turned into a brilliant evening.

“It’s not every day you get to meet a Hollywood A-lister, and we were delighted to welcome him to Scotland – in true Scots style.”

Fallon’s evening began with a formal welcome by the commanding officer, second in command, and company sergeant major.

The 51-year-old then watched a small ceremonial guard of soldiers practicing for the King’s departure.

During the formal dinner, Fallon tucked into a traditional Scottish starter, a venison Scotch egg.

He also attended a brief talk by Lieutenant Samoilys about the regimental colours.