Elgin ‘witches’ condemned by church group for ‘dabbling in the occult’

A spiritual wellness event in Elgin has been publicly condemned by a local religious group, in what the organiser has described as a ‘modern-day witch hunt’.

The event, titled ‘Wake the Witch’, was hosted by Witchy Women’s Institute founder Sophie Bonadea.

Sophie started the group in 2017 and regularly holds women’s gatherings in Elgin.

She told the Press and Journal that the events are designed to heal “witch wounds and women’s wounds” through meditation, movement and communal support.

The Wake the Witch poster advertised that the event would involve a Cacao ceremony.

It would also have drum invocation, somatic healing and a ‘clearing and activating manifestation ritual’.

Elgin witch event called out by Christian group

But the gathering attracted the attention of The Filling Station Moray, a Christian group who holds monthly faith meetings from St Giles Church.

The group made a Facebook post publicly condemning the event, which they described it as ‘worrying’.

Part of the post read: “To be fair-minded and kind, we know that so many of these wonderful women have already suffered evil and sadness at the hands of partners and men and would appear to just want to heal and heal others.

“But consider for a moment what is going on in our county in the name of darkness – the spiritual realm is real – fallen spirits are real.”

Elgin witch event is for healing, not hexes

Sophie said the post was an example of the lingering stigma against women’s spirituality.

Sophie told the Press and Journal: “When this post went up, I was actually in St Giles Church, with my five-year-old supporting a local cause. And I certainly didn’t catch fire”

“The work we do and the practices we do are all about healing.

“It’s about women’s bodies and freedoms. It’s about being able to heal and stand in your power as a woman.

“We certainly don’t hex anyone.”

Sophie did add that she woke up the following morning to an apology email, but the post is still online.

Sophie said she was disappointed. She explained: “They have used my event, Wake the Witch, as an example of working with the devil and evil.

“Even though the burnings and persecutions were hundreds of years ago, we are still experiencing witch-bashing and modern-day witch hunts.

“There are still so many people who are scared of the words woman, feminist and witch.

“Every woman remembers being younger and into crystals, little girls making potions with metals and mud and water in the garden and then we just kind of forget it.

“That’s what Waking the Witch is all about, it’s about waking up that curiosity and freedom.”

Despite the Christian condemnation, Sophie’s event has become so popular that she has added a second date.

‘Dabbling in the occult can have consequences’

A spokesperson for The Filling Station Moray said: “As people of faith, we believe there is a spiritual realm that is very real.

“We believe that we should be permitted to warn our own community, in a respectful manner, about potential occult practices going on in their town.”

The group said that the post was initially intended to be shared amongst people of faith on the local Facebook group.

It later received some backlash from others on social media.

However, they have welcomed the ‘constructive discussion’, and stand by sharing the post.

They added: “We were simply concerned by language in the Wake the Witch advertisement such as ‘coven, manifesting and conjuring'”.

We were questioning what the “spiritual source” of the self-declared witches was.

“As parents and local citizens, we believe that dabbling in witchcraft and occult practices can have consequences

“We simply want people to be aware of the occultic nature of some of the practices that could harm them.”