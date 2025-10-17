Elgin ‘witches’ condemned by church group for ‘dabbling in the occult’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin ‘witches’ condemned by church group for ‘dabbling in the occult’

The Wake the Witch leader called it a 'modern-day witch hunt'.

By Abbie Duncan
Sophie Bonadea is the founder of the Witchy Women's Institute. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A spiritual wellness event in Elgin has been publicly condemned by a local religious group, in what the organiser has described as a ‘modern-day witch hunt’.

The event, titled ‘Wake the Witch’, was hosted by Witchy Women’s Institute founder Sophie Bonadea.

Sophie started the group in 2017 and regularly holds women’s gatherings in Elgin.

She told the Press and Journal that the events are designed to heal “witch wounds and women’s wounds” through meditation, movement and communal support.

The Wake the Witch poster advertised that the event would involve a Cacao ceremony.

It would also have drum invocation, somatic healing and a ‘clearing and activating manifestation ritual’.

Elgin witch event called out by Christian group

But the gathering attracted the attention of The Filling Station Moray, a Christian group who holds monthly faith meetings from St Giles Church.

The group made a Facebook post publicly condemning the event, which they described it as ‘worrying’.

Part of the post read: “To be fair-minded and kind, we know that so many of these wonderful women have already suffered evil and sadness at the hands of partners and men and would appear to just want to heal and heal others.

“But consider for a moment what is going on in our county in the name of darkness – the spiritual realm is real – fallen spirits are real.”

Sophie Bonadea founded the Wake the Witch group. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Elgin witch event is for healing, not hexes

Sophie said the post was an example of the lingering stigma against women’s spirituality.

Sophie told the Press and Journal: “When this post went up, I was actually in St Giles Church, with my five-year-old supporting a local cause. And I certainly didn’t catch fire”

“The work we do and the practices we do are all about healing.

“It’s about women’s bodies and freedoms. It’s about being able to heal and stand in your power as a woman.

“We certainly don’t hex anyone.”

Sophie did add that she woke up the following morning to an apology email, but the post is still online.

Sophie said she was disappointed. She explained: “They have used my event, Wake the Witch, as an example of working with the devil and evil.

“Even though the burnings and persecutions were hundreds of years ago, we are still experiencing witch-bashing and modern-day witch hunts.

“There are still so many people who are scared of the words woman, feminist and witch.

“Every woman remembers being younger and into crystals, little girls making potions with metals and mud and water in the garden and then we just kind of forget it.

“That’s what Waking the Witch is all about, it’s about waking up that curiosity and freedom.”

Despite the Christian condemnation, Sophie’s event has become so popular that she has added a second date.

The groups meet at St Giles Church in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘Dabbling in the occult can have consequences’

A spokesperson for The Filling Station Moray said: “As people of faith, we believe there is a spiritual realm that is very real.

“We believe that we should be permitted to warn our own community, in a respectful manner, about potential occult practices going on in their town.”

The group said that the post was initially intended to be shared amongst people of faith on the local Facebook group.

It later received some backlash from others on social media.

However, they have welcomed the ‘constructive discussion’, and stand by sharing the post.

They added: “We were simply concerned by language in the Wake the Witch advertisement such as ‘coven, manifesting and conjuring'”.

We were questioning what the “spiritual source” of the self-declared witches was.

“As parents and local citizens, we believe that dabbling in witchcraft and occult practices can have consequences

“We simply want people to be aware of the occultic nature of some of the practices that could harm them.”

