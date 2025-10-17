News Assai Records to open new store in Aberdeen The Dundee independent firm is set to open its fourth location in Scotland. By Regan Parsons October 17 2025, 5:25 pm October 17 2025, 5:25 pm Share Assai Records to open new store in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6874712/assai-records-aberdeen-opening/ Copy Link 0 comment Originating in Dundee, Assai already has three stores across Scotland. Image: Assai Records Independent record store Assai Records is set to open a new branch in Aberdeen. The music store is set to open next month on Back Wynd. Originating in Dundee a decade ago, the company already has three stores across Scotland: Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Assai sells vinyl records, CDs and official music merchandise. It also hosts artist signing events, listening parties and in-store performances. Owner Keith Ingram hinted at a Granite City opening last year. The team took to social media to express their excitement about the new opening. Assai Records to open store in Aberdeen An Instagram post read: “After over 3 years planning, we are delighted to announce the opening of a new store in Aberdeen in November 2025.” Assai is also now advertising vacancies at the new shop. Assai Records has been contacted for further details.
