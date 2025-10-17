Assai Records to open new store in Aberdeen

Independent record store Assai Records is set to open a new branch in Aberdeen.

The music store is set to open next month on Back Wynd.

Originating in Dundee a decade ago, the company already has three stores across Scotland: Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Assai sells vinyl records, CDs and official music merchandise.

It also hosts artist signing events, listening parties and in-store performances.

Owner Keith Ingram hinted at a Granite City opening last year.

The team took to social media to express their excitement about the new opening.

An Instagram post read: “After over 3 years planning, we are delighted to announce the opening of a new store in Aberdeen in November 2025.”

Assai is also now advertising vacancies at the new shop.

Assai Records has been contacted for further details.