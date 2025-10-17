American Pie star enjoys holiday in ‘absolutely stunning’ Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

American Pie star enjoys holiday in ‘absolutely stunning’ Highlands

She is looking for recommendations for where to visit next.

By Chris Cromar
Shannon Elizabeth standing in front of Loch Ness sign at Fort Augustus.
Shannon Elizabeth is searching for the Loch Ness monster. Image: Shannon Elizabeth/Facebook.

American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth is touring the Highlands and she is looking for more places to discover.

The star has posted some of her journeys in the region so far, which included staying at the Ballachulish Hotel near Glencoe.

The 52-year-old, who played Nadia in the hit film series American Pie, described Scotland as “absolutely stunning”, adding: “What a beautiful country.”

The professional poker player revealed she drove through Glencoe and Fort William before visiting Fort Augustus.

Elizabeth was in the scenic village “looking for the Loch Ness Monster“.

Glencoe.
Glencoe was visited by the American Pie actress. Image: Shannon Elizabeth/Facebook.

Shannon Elizabeth exploring Highlands

She asked her 679,000 followers where she should explore next.

And her fans were not shy in giving her ideas.

Steven Laird encouraged her to travel up the west coast and visit Smoo Cave in Sutherland.

Outside of Ballachulish Hotel.
Ballachulish Hotel near Glencoe paid host to Shannon Elizabeth. Image: Shannon Elizabeth/Facebook.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct, or the “Harry Potter Bridge” as he put it, was advised by Gavin Macdonald.

‘Head up to the Western Isles’

Tommy Tyrrell commented: “Head up to the Western Isles, go to Skye then get the ferry across to Harris and drive up to Lewis, you’ll be blown away.”

Elizabeth played the part of Nadia in the first American Pie teen movie in 1999 before reprising the role in American Pie 2.

She also appeared in Love Actually, Scary Movie and That ’70s Show before returning to play Nadia in American Reunion in 2012.

The actress was visiting Scotland as a guest at Comic Con Scotland, which took place in Edinburgh last week.

Conversation