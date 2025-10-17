American Pie star enjoys holiday in ‘absolutely stunning’ Highlands

American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth is touring the Highlands and she is looking for more places to discover.

The star has posted some of her journeys in the region so far, which included staying at the Ballachulish Hotel near Glencoe.

The 52-year-old, who played Nadia in the hit film series American Pie, described Scotland as “absolutely stunning”, adding: “What a beautiful country.”

The professional poker player revealed she drove through Glencoe and Fort William before visiting Fort Augustus.

Elizabeth was in the scenic village “looking for the Loch Ness Monster“.

Shannon Elizabeth exploring Highlands

She asked her 679,000 followers where she should explore next.

And her fans were not shy in giving her ideas.

Steven Laird encouraged her to travel up the west coast and visit Smoo Cave in Sutherland.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct, or the “Harry Potter Bridge” as he put it, was advised by Gavin Macdonald.

‘Head up to the Western Isles’

Tommy Tyrrell commented: “Head up to the Western Isles, go to Skye then get the ferry across to Harris and drive up to Lewis, you’ll be blown away.”

Elizabeth played the part of Nadia in the first American Pie teen movie in 1999 before reprising the role in American Pie 2.

She also appeared in Love Actually, Scary Movie and That ’70s Show before returning to play Nadia in American Reunion in 2012.

The actress was visiting Scotland as a guest at Comic Con Scotland, which took place in Edinburgh last week.