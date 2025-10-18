Two Aberdeen nurseries underpay staff – with one having to pay back more than £30k to workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Aberdeen nurseries underpay staff – with one having to pay back more than £30k to workers

It comes in a government crackdown on firms not paying the National Minimum Wage.

By Chris Cromar
J. Puddleducks Childcare in Dyce.
J. Puddleducks Childcare in Dyce has had to pay back staff over £30,000. Image: Google Maps.

An Aberdeen nursery has been forced to repay more than £30,000 after 62 workers were not paid the National Minimum Wage.

J. Puddleducks Childcare, which is located on Victoria Street in Dyce, failed to pay 62 workers the legal amount required.

As part of a UK Government crackdown, they had to pay a total of £30,057.05.

KingsWellies Nursery in Kingswells.
Four staff at KingsWellies Nursery were affected. Image: Google Maps.

Another nursery in the city, KingsWellies Nursery, also had to correct failed payments to staff.

Located in Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells, they had to pay back a total of  £1,928.05 to four workers.

Banknotes in a wallet.
Two Aberdeen nurseries failed to pay staff the National Minimum Wage.

Across the UK, nearly 500 employers have been fined £10.2 million for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage .

£6 million has been repaid to 42,000 workers, in what the government said is the “biggest overhaul of workers’ rights in a generation”.

Since April 1, the minimum wage for those over 21 has been £12.21 per hour, with it standing at £10 for those aged 18-20 and £7.55 per hour for an apprentice rate and those aged under 18.

J. Puddleducks Childcare refused to comment on the findings.

‘As soon as the issue was identified, it was promptly and fully resolved’

However, responding to The P&J, KingsWellies Nursery director Kerry Robertson said: “KingsWellies fully understands its legal obligations concerning the National Minimum Wage and consistently pays staff above this rate in all circumstances.

“During the 2021/22 tax year, an inadvertent breach occurred due to a clerical administrative error on one spreadsheet.

“This unfortunately affected four employees. As soon as the issue was identified, it was promptly and fully resolved.”

‘This government will not tolerate rogue employers’

The UK Government’s business secretary, Peter Kyle said: “Every worker deserves a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work and this government will not tolerate rogue employers who shortchange their staff.

“I know that no employer wants to end up on one of these lists. But our Plan to Make Work Pay cracks down on those not playing by the rules.

“This ensures a level playing field where all businesses pay what they owe whilst workers receive the boost to their living standards they deserve.”

