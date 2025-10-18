Two Aberdeen nurseries underpay staff – with one having to pay back more than £30k to workers

An Aberdeen nursery has been forced to repay more than £30,000 after 62 workers were not paid the National Minimum Wage.

J. Puddleducks Childcare, which is located on Victoria Street in Dyce, failed to pay 62 workers the legal amount required.

As part of a UK Government crackdown, they had to pay a total of £30,057.05.

Another nursery in the city, KingsWellies Nursery, also had to correct failed payments to staff.

Located in Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells, they had to pay back a total of £1,928.05 to four workers.

Across the UK, nearly 500 employers have been fined £10.2 million for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage .

£6 million has been repaid to 42,000 workers, in what the government said is the “biggest overhaul of workers’ rights in a generation”.

Since April 1, the minimum wage for those over 21 has been £12.21 per hour, with it standing at £10 for those aged 18-20 and £7.55 per hour for an apprentice rate and those aged under 18.

J. Puddleducks Childcare refused to comment on the findings.

‘As soon as the issue was identified, it was promptly and fully resolved’

However, responding to The P&J, KingsWellies Nursery director Kerry Robertson said: “KingsWellies fully understands its legal obligations concerning the National Minimum Wage and consistently pays staff above this rate in all circumstances.

“During the 2021/22 tax year, an inadvertent breach occurred due to a clerical administrative error on one spreadsheet.

“This unfortunately affected four employees. As soon as the issue was identified, it was promptly and fully resolved.”

‘This government will not tolerate rogue employers’

The UK Government’s business secretary, Peter Kyle said: “Every worker deserves a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work and this government will not tolerate rogue employers who shortchange their staff.

“I know that no employer wants to end up on one of these lists. But our Plan to Make Work Pay cracks down on those not playing by the rules.

“This ensures a level playing field where all businesses pay what they owe whilst workers receive the boost to their living standards they deserve.”