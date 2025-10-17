News Bob Geldof spotted enjoying Aberdeen visitor attraction The Boomtown Rats frontman was spotted at Aberdeen Art Gallery in the city centre. By Chris Cromar October 17 2025, 7:33 pm October 17 2025, 7:33 pm Share Bob Geldof spotted enjoying Aberdeen visitor attraction Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6874836/bob-geldof-aberdeen-art-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Bob Geldof at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums. Irish singer Bob Geldof was spotted enjoying the delights of Aberdeen Art Gallery today, as he visited the city. The Boomtown Rats frontman was pictured at the council-run venue, which is located in the Schoolhill area of the city centre. Wearing a brown jacket and a stylish flat cap, the Live Aid founder was clearly feeling chilly in the north-east autumnal weather, as he also had on a black scarf. Geldof was at the Aberdeen Art Gallery earlier today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. The art gallery visit, was not the first time he has been in the north-east either. Back in April 2022, he took centre stage at the inaugural MacMoray in Elgin, as his band wowed crowds.
