Royal National Mod massed choir fills Fort William with song to the very last

A spectacular coming together of the massed choirs in Cameron Square was a fond farewell to Lochaber.

By Louise Glen + AV team
Mod massed choir fills Fort William with song to the very last. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mod massed choir fills Fort William with song to the very last. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Royal National Mod in Lochaber came to a joyful and emotional close with the traditional Massed Choirs event.

Hundreds of singers gathered in the heart of Fort William to celebrate a successful week of Gaelic culture, language and music.

The uplifting finale brought together choirs of all ages, filling the streets with harmony and marking the culmination of a vibrant programme of competitions and community events.

Lochaber Mod 2025 was rich in talent

This year’s Mod was rich in talent and tradition, with standout performances across solo singing, puirt-à-beul, quartet and harmony groups, and the ever-popular waulking song competition.

Choirs such as Coisir Ghaidhlig Lodainn, Ceolraidh Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu and Na Seudan earned top honours, with many classes hotly contested, reflecting the high standard of performance.

A special mention was made during the closing ceremony to James Graham, the outgoing chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, whose dedication and leadership have helped steer the Mod through a period of growth and Covid.

His contribution was warmly acknowledged by performers and organisers alike.

It was also the end of an era for Sandy McCook, the long-serving Press and Journal photographer, who is retiring after decades capturing some of the Mod’s most memorable moments.

His presence will be sorely missed by both colleagues and competitors.

The 2026 Mod in Glasgow now beckons, but Lochaber’s edition will be remembered as one of warmth and talent.

The Massed Choirs open air performance took place in Cameron Square, Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod presentation to Sandy McCook. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Massed Choirs open air performance took place in Cameron Square, Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Massed Choirs open air performance. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Joy Dunlop of Taynuilt conducts the choirs during the performance. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Joy Dunlop of Taynuilt conducts the choirs during the performance. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ishbel McTaggart conducting. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Raibert McCallum of Campbelltown conducts at what is his 79th Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ceolraidh Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu, winner of the Lovat at Tullibardine Trophy with their conductress Ishbel McTaggart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lochaber Gaelic Choir with their conductress Mary Ann Kennedy, winners of the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coisir Ghaidhlig Ile with the Selma Shield. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Arlene McKerrell conductor of Coisir Ghaidhlig Ile with the Selma Shield. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Royal National Mod in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
John Joe McNeil, conductor of the Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh with gthe Lorn Shield. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Coisir Ghaidhlig Mhealbhaich from Sutherland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Coisir Ghaidhlig Thunga from Lewis. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The ceilidh in full swing in the Mod marquee. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The ceilidh in full swing in the Mod marquee. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Ceolraidh Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu, winner of the Lovat at Tullibardine Trophy with their conductress Ishbel McTaggart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Winners of the Quartet competition Na Boireannaich Eile from the central belt (L-R) Catriona Lang, Rhona Morrison, Raonaid Deans and Emma Clark Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Badenoch Ladies, winners of the Waulking Song competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh with conductor John Joe McNeil, winners of the Lorn Shield celebrate after their winning performance. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Coisir Ghaidhlig Mhealbhaich from Sutherland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh with conductor John Joe McNeil, winners of the Lorn Shield celebrate after their winning performance. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Royal National Mod 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
John Joe McNeil, conductor of the Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh with gthe Lorn Shield and Arlene McKerrell conductor of Coisir Ghaidhlig Ile with the Selma Shield. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Emotional scenes in the Nevis Centre as Mairi Callan of Coatbridge realises she has won the Ladies Traditional Gold Medal and is congratulated by her fellow competitors. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coisir Ghaidhlig Thunga from Lewis. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Traditional Gold Medal winners Mairi Callan of Coatbridge and Donnchadh MacLeoid of Bonar Bridge in Sutherland following last nights competition in the Nevis Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh with conductor John Joe McNeil, winners of the Lorn Shield celebrate after their winning performance. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Eilidh Rothach of Kingussie with the Duncan Johnston Memorial Trophy for solo singing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mod Traditional Gold Medal winners from Thursday evening Mairi Callan of Coatbridge and Donnchadh MacLeoid of Bonar Bridge in Sutherland photographed at Corpach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

