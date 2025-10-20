Royal National Mod massed choir fills Fort William with song to the very last

The Royal National Mod in Lochaber came to a joyful and emotional close with the traditional Massed Choirs event.

Hundreds of singers gathered in the heart of Fort William to celebrate a successful week of Gaelic culture, language and music.

The uplifting finale brought together choirs of all ages, filling the streets with harmony and marking the culmination of a vibrant programme of competitions and community events.

Lochaber Mod 2025 was rich in talent

This year’s Mod was rich in talent and tradition, with standout performances across solo singing, puirt-à-beul, quartet and harmony groups, and the ever-popular waulking song competition.

Choirs such as Coisir Ghaidhlig Lodainn, Ceolraidh Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu and Na Seudan earned top honours, with many classes hotly contested, reflecting the high standard of performance.

A special mention was made during the closing ceremony to James Graham, the outgoing chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, whose dedication and leadership have helped steer the Mod through a period of growth and Covid.

His contribution was warmly acknowledged by performers and organisers alike.

It was also the end of an era for Sandy McCook, the long-serving Press and Journal photographer, who is retiring after decades capturing some of the Mod’s most memorable moments.

His presence will be sorely missed by both colleagues and competitors.

The 2026 Mod in Glasgow now beckons, but Lochaber’s edition will be remembered as one of warmth and talent.

