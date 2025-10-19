‘Wilful’ fire breaks out at abandoned Aberdeen restaurant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at an abandoned Aberdeen restaurant, with it being treated as wilful by police.

Crews were called to Bucksburn Manor on Inverurie Road at around 10pm on Saturday.

Two fire engines from Mounthooly attended the scene.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen coming from inside the building during the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews left the scene at 10.42pm.

Bucksburn Manor closed its doors for the final time in May 2019, and at the time, owner Crown Carveries said it was to “make way for something new and exciting”.

However, more than six years later, it still lies empty and has been the target of vandalism.

The cause of Saturday’s fire has not been confirmed.

‘The fire is being treated as wilful’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 10pm on Saturday, October 18, we were made aware of a fire at a disused premises in Inverurie Road, Aberdeen.

“The fire was extingushed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”