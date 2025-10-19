Police probe ‘disturbance’ among fans after Aberdeen game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe ‘disturbance’ among fans after Aberdeen game

Officers were seen running after youths following the Dons' game at St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen and St Mirren fans outside yesterday's match.
Police on Greenhill Road in Paisley during a "disturbance" following the St Mirren v Aberdeen game. Image: Supplied

Police are investigating a “disturbance” involving fans after Aberdeen’s game at St Mirren.

Several officers were seen running after groups of youths just moments after the game in Paisley on Saturday.

The match, which the Dons won 1-0 thanks to a last-minute Marko Lazetic winner, went by without any arrests being made despite a large police presence inside the stadium.

However, after the game, fans could be seen getting involved in “scuffles” on Greenhill Road, just outside the ground.

‘Large groups involved in scuffles’ after St Mirren v Aberdeen match

One fan who was at the game told The P&J: “When I came out the stadium, I could hear sirens going off down the road from the main stand.

“There were several cops running down the street and it looked like things were kicking off on an area of grass across the road.

“As I got further down, I could see a police van was parked with its blue lights and sirens on.

“There looked to be large groups of mainly young men involved in scuffles with each other and the police.

“There was already a big police presence inside the ground during the game.

“Obviously, the red card and the late goal also added to the tension, and the Aberdeen fans were in jubilant spirits, so something has obviously spilt over outside.”

Aberdeen and St Mirren fans outside yesterday's match.
Police were called to deal with the disturbance. Image: Supplied
Marko Lazetic celebrating after scoring from Aberdeen against St Mirren.
Marko Lazetic secured all three points for the Dons with a last-gasp winner against St Mirren. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 5.10pm on Saturday, we received a report of a disturbance on Greenhill Road, Paisley.

“Officers attended and no injuries were reported.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

It comes after trouble the last time the sides met in Paisley on May 3.

Following that game, seven people were charged over an alleged hate crime after a disabled home fan was abused.

Saturday’s victory was the Dons’ first win in Paisley since December 2018.

