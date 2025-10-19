Police probe ‘disturbance’ among fans after Aberdeen game

Police are investigating a “disturbance” involving fans after Aberdeen’s game at St Mirren.

Several officers were seen running after groups of youths just moments after the game in Paisley on Saturday.

The match, which the Dons won 1-0 thanks to a last-minute Marko Lazetic winner, went by without any arrests being made despite a large police presence inside the stadium.

However, after the game, fans could be seen getting involved in “scuffles” on Greenhill Road, just outside the ground.

‘Large groups involved in scuffles’ after St Mirren v Aberdeen match

One fan who was at the game told The P&J: “When I came out the stadium, I could hear sirens going off down the road from the main stand.

“There were several cops running down the street and it looked like things were kicking off on an area of grass across the road.

“As I got further down, I could see a police van was parked with its blue lights and sirens on.

“There looked to be large groups of mainly young men involved in scuffles with each other and the police.

“There was already a big police presence inside the ground during the game.

“Obviously, the red card and the late goal also added to the tension, and the Aberdeen fans were in jubilant spirits, so something has obviously spilt over outside.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 5.10pm on Saturday, we received a report of a disturbance on Greenhill Road, Paisley.

“Officers attended and no injuries were reported.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

It comes after trouble the last time the sides met in Paisley on May 3.

Following that game, seven people were charged over an alleged hate crime after a disabled home fan was abused.

Saturday’s victory was the Dons’ first win in Paisley since December 2018.