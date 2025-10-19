Best photos as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across north and north-east skies

Vibrant colours danced across north and north-east skies as the Northern Lights put on their latest spectacular display on Saturday night.

As the nights darken and Scotland approaches the colder months, the Northern Lights become a frequent free light show for many north and north-east residents.

That was the case again on Saturday into Sunday, as the skies were illuminated over places including Inverness, Elgin, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

The Met Office suggests the best place to see the Northern Lights is in more rural areas, away from light pollution.

Many residents captured the display on camera and shared their snaps with The Press and Journal.

Here are some of the best pictures.