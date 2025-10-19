Best photos as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across north and north-east skies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across north and north-east skies

Press and Journal readers have shared their snaps from the incredible light show.

Strathlene, Buckie. Image: Duncan McDonald
Strathlene, Buckie. Image: Duncan McDonald
By Ross Hempseed

Vibrant colours danced across north and north-east skies as the Northern Lights put on their latest spectacular display on Saturday night.

As the nights darken and Scotland approaches the colder months, the Northern Lights become a frequent free light show for many north and north-east residents.

That was the case again on Saturday into Sunday, as the skies were illuminated over places including Inverness, Elgin, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

The Met Office suggests the best place to see the Northern Lights is in more rural areas, away from light pollution.

Many residents captured the display on camera and shared their snaps with The Press and Journal.

Here are some of the best pictures.

A dog gazes at the Northern Lights.
Inverness. Image: Holly Higginbotham.
Lossiemouth. Image: Malcolm Bruce.
Midmar. Image: Paul Mckay.
Strathlene, Buckie. Image: Duncan McDonald
The northern lights in Beauly
Beauly. Image: Ashlynn Barnes.
Auchnascraw Mill in the Cairngorms. Image: Megan Reid.
The northern lights in fraserburgh.
Fraserburgh. Image: Angela Buchan.
Rosehearty. Image: Moira Fraser.
Edzell. Image: Peter Walls.
Peterhead. Image: Jacquie Murray
The northern lights in fraserburgh.
Fraserburgh. Image: Maja Krynicka
Insch. Image: Annyynett Rigby
Elgin. Image: Sam Buchanan.
Cove Harbour. Image: Andrew Robb.
The northern lights light up the sky in ellon.
Ellon. Image: Laura Masson.
Crovie. Image: Jason Ironside.

