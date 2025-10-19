News Man, 59, taken to hospital after Highland crash The collision happened near Kingussie on Sunday morning. By Chris Cromar October 19 2025, 3:49 pm October 19 2025, 3:49 pm Share Man, 59, taken to hospital after Highland crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6875450/man-taken-hospital-kingussie-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash happened on the B9152 near Kingussie. Image: Google Maps. A 59-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle crash in the Highlands. The collision happened at around 10.15am on Sunday on the B9152 near Kingussie. Police and an ambulance attended the incident on the road to Aviemore. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 10.15am on Sunday, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the B9152 near Kingussie. “Emergency services attended and a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.” “Inquiries are ongoing.”
