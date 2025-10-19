Man, 59, taken to hospital after Highland crash

A 59-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

The collision happened at around 10.15am on Sunday on the B9152 near Kingussie.

Police and an ambulance attended the incident on the road to Aviemore.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 10.15am on Sunday, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the B9152 near Kingussie.

“Emergency services attended and a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

“Inquiries are ongoing.”