News Search for missing Peterhead man who hasn’t been seen for eight days Police are asking the public for information to help trace Gary Greig. By Ross Hempseed October 19 2025, 4:35 pm October 19 2025, 4:35 pm Share Search for missing Peterhead man who hasn’t been seen for eight days Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6875473/missing-peterhead-man-gary-greig/ Copy Link 0 comment Gary Greig has been missing for eight days. Image: Police Scotland Police are searching for a missing Peterhead man who has not been seen for eight days. Gary Greig was last seen in the Clerkhill area of Peterhead on Saturday October 11. He is described as about 5ft 8in tall, with balding, dark grey hair. Officers say it is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. Police have launched an appeal, asking the public for help in finding Gary. Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number PS20251017-0916.
