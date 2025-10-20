Appeal to trace missing man Iain MacDonald from South Uist

An appeal has been launched to help trace missing man Iain MacDonald, 58, from South Uist.

He was last seen in the Daliburgh area around 4.30pm on Sunday October 19, where he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Iain is described as 5ft 9in, of medium build, with short white hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a green body warmer, red checked shirt, black trousers and dark-coloured boots.

South Uist man’s car involved in a crash

It is understood Iain was a passenger in a car involved in a one-vehicle crash before he was reported missing.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Fiona Murray said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Iain, or who has any information about where he might be, to come forward and speak to officers.

“We are particularly keen to trace him to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1950 of October 19 2025.

