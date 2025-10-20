Appeal to trace missing man Iain MacDonald from South Uist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Appeal to trace missing man Iain MacDonald from South Uist

He was last seen after a single-vehicle crash, in which he was a passenger.

By Louise Glen
A police officer wearing a yellow jacket with the word "POLICE" across the back stands in front of a police car. Soputh Uist missing man Iain MacDonald
Policeare appealing for information about South Uist man Iain MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson.

An appeal has been launched to help trace missing man Iain MacDonald, 58, from South Uist.

He was last seen in the Daliburgh area around 4.30pm on Sunday October 19, where he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Iain is described as 5ft 9in, of medium build, with short white hair and facial hair.

Picture of Iain MacDonald's face. It has a full beard and he is smiling. Iain MacDonald is a missing man from South Uist.
Iain MacDonald has gone missing from South Uist. Image: Police Scotland.

He was last seen wearing a green body warmer, red checked shirt, black trousers and dark-coloured boots.

South Uist man’s car involved in a crash

It is understood Iain was a passenger in a car involved in a one-vehicle crash before he was reported missing.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Fiona Murray said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Iain, or who has any information about where he might be, to come forward and speak to officers.

“We are particularly keen to trace him to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1950 of October 19 2025.

