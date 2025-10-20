Have you seen missing woman Victoria McGloin from Aberdeen?

Concerns are growing for the welfare of missing woman Victoria McGloin, 46, from Aberdeen.

She was last seen around 4pm on Sunday October 19 in the Hardgate area of the city.

Victoria is described as 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with red-brown shoulder-length hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black raincoat, a white “Sydney” T-shirt with a purple hooded jumper, trousers and blue ankle-height walking boots.

It is understood that her disappearance is out of character, and concerns are growing for her welfare.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Inspector Craig Murray said: “This is out of character for Victoria and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who has seen Victoria, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to come forward and speak to officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2667 of October 19 2025.