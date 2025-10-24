Nairn artist Eve Graham finds her voice after decades of domestic abuse by husband

For nearly half a century, Nairnshire artist Eve Graham lived in fear of abuse.

Her husband — a man nine years her senior – was someone she should have been able to trust.

Instead, he subjected her to decades of violence, coercion and humiliation.

“I have been terrified for almost all of my adult life,” Eve says quietly.

“But I have found my voice now, and I intend to use it — whatever the world throws at me.

“I want people to know that there is someone they can talk to.”

It was only in June this year, that Eve finally saw justice.

Her now ex-husband, William McDonald, 76, was jailed for two years and handed a 10-year non-harassment order.

A broken system for abuse victims

A month earlier, in May, he was convicted at the High Court in Inverness of serious assaults – including to endangerment of life – and threatening or abusive behaviour as part of a catalogue of abuse stretching from the 1970s to 2022.

During those years, McDonald pushed Eve from a pier into the sea at Nairn Harbour, smashed her over the head with a bucket and pinned her against a wall in a stranglehold.

In one of the most horrific attacks, he bit her on the face — leaving a scar on her nose and damaging her front teeth.

Now 67, Eve says that while the conviction brought a sense of relief, it also exposed how difficult it remains for women in Scotland to be treated with dignity when reporting abuse.

“I have just exposed the way I was treated during the whole reporting of the abuse,” she says.

“Like many women, I was not treated with compassion and dignity.

“I have had to fight tooth and nail to get to where I am.

“It should not have to be this hard to get the help you need, when you need it.”

She first went to the police in the 1970s, not long into the marriage, after being assaulted at home.

The couple had a young child at the time.

McDonald had dragged her through the house by the hair and shoved her into the bathroom before shutting the door.

In shock, she called the police.

Helping other abuse victims find their voice

She said: “The police did nothing, as it was then called ‘just a domestic’.

“But I was so ashamed I felt I could not tell anyone else.”

Eve tried to leave her husband on several occasions. But with two children and no financial control, she always went back.

“Instead, I was trapped in an abusive marriage,” she says.

“People just looked the other way.”

It wasn’t until later in life — after discovering welding and sculpture — that she began to rebuild her confidence.

Working with raw metal gave her a sense of strength and autonomy that had long been denied to her.

“That’s what gave me the courage to walk away,” she says.

“It reminded me I was still capable of creating something strong and beautiful.

“I felt that I was worth something when journalists started taking an interest in what I was doing.

“When I started selling my sculptures, I realised that after years of living with little or no control over money, I had money of my own.

“And with that, the ability to be financially independent.

“Before then, I was completely trapped.”

Now, Eve wants to use her experience to help others — and push for lasting change.

“I want to offer support to those who have been victims of domestic assault, rape and abuse in the home,” she says.

“Almost every day, I come into contact with someone who has been abused or controlled by a man.

“And in almost every situation, women don’t believe they are being abused.”

Her message to those women is simple but fierce: believe in yourself, and keep speaking up.

“It took me nearly 50 years to be heard,” she says.

“I don’t want anyone else to wait that long.”

Eve Graham from abuse victim to supporter

Now an advocate online, Eve uses social media to connect with other survivors.

Many find her through Facebook — and she offers them something she never had: support without judgment, and guidance on how to navigate the painful process of reporting abuse.

Through her own suffering, Eve has become a source of strength to others.

And after decades of silence, she is finally determined to be heard.