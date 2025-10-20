‘Lonely’ Aberdeen lovebird looking for companion after death of soulmate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Lonely’ Aberdeen lovebird looking for companion after death of soulmate

The Scottish SPCA are playing matchmaker to help Joey find a new friend.

By Chris Cromar
Joey the lovebird.
Joey is looking for a new friend. Image: SSPCA.

A “lonely” 10-year-old Aberdeen lovebird is looking for a new soulmate after the death of his companion.

The Scottish SPCA are playing matchmaker to help find a mate for Joey, who they describe as “beautiful”.

To find a new partner for him, the animal welfare charity has launched a “special appeal”.

Joey the lovebird.
The lovebird is 10-years-old. Image: SSPCA.

They posted: “Joey is a 10-year-old lovebird who lost his mate and is feeling lonely, so we’re searching for a new home for him where he can be bonded to another lovebird.”

He is currently based at the charity’s Aberdeenshire centre near Drumoak.

Described as “quite a shy bird”, the multi-coloured Joey is not used to being handled.

He is still “unsure” when centre staff go into his enclosure.

“He needs a patient and kind new owner who can help him come out his shell,” the SSPCA said.

‘Hopefully his new friend can give him some confidence’

Joey’s new owners will need a “good understanding” of his needs.

He will also need a separate set up while he begins to bond with his new friend.

Joey the lovebird.
It is hoped a new friend can be a confidence booster for Joey. Image: SSPCA.

The SSPCA added: “It will be very rewarding to bond with Joey in the home environment and hopefully watch him grow and flourish

“Hopefully his new friend can give him some confidence.”

Who can Joey live with?

According to the charity, he can live with children aged seven and above.

In terms of animals, the bird would be fine sharing a home with rabbits and other small species.

If you can help Joey find his forever home and new partner, you can start the application process on the SSPCA’s website.

In the words of Paddy McGuiness, “single lovebird, reveal yourself”.

Conversation