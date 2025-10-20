‘Lonely’ Aberdeen lovebird looking for companion after death of soulmate

A “lonely” 10-year-old Aberdeen lovebird is looking for a new soulmate after the death of his companion.

The Scottish SPCA are playing matchmaker to help find a mate for Joey, who they describe as “beautiful”.

To find a new partner for him, the animal welfare charity has launched a “special appeal”.

They posted: “Joey is a 10-year-old lovebird who lost his mate and is feeling lonely, so we’re searching for a new home for him where he can be bonded to another lovebird.”

He is currently based at the charity’s Aberdeenshire centre near Drumoak.

Described as “quite a shy bird”, the multi-coloured Joey is not used to being handled.

He is still “unsure” when centre staff go into his enclosure.

“He needs a patient and kind new owner who can help him come out his shell,” the SSPCA said.

‘Hopefully his new friend can give him some confidence’

Joey’s new owners will need a “good understanding” of his needs.

He will also need a separate set up while he begins to bond with his new friend.

The SSPCA added: “It will be very rewarding to bond with Joey in the home environment and hopefully watch him grow and flourish

“Hopefully his new friend can give him some confidence.”

Who can Joey live with?

According to the charity, he can live with children aged seven and above.

In terms of animals, the bird would be fine sharing a home with rabbits and other small species.

If you can help Joey find his forever home and new partner, you can start the application process on the SSPCA’s website.

In the words of Paddy McGuiness, “single lovebird, reveal yourself”.