Exclusive: Ikea to CLOSE Aberdeen store – as it explores new locations to remain in the north-east

Ikea has confirmed its Wellington Circle store is set to close but says new locations in Aberdeen are being explored as the brand says it is “committed” to the Granite City.

The Swedish retailer is famous for its vast range of furniture for every room in the house.

Back in May 2016, Ikea opened its order and collection store at Wellington Circle Retail Park.

It meant for the first time, north-east residents didn’t need to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh to browse the product range.

The store also had a cafe which served up the famous Ikea meatballs.

Ikea Aberdeen to close after nine years

However, after more than nine years, Ikea has confirmed the store will be closing, in a blow to north-east fans of Ikea.

In a statement to The Press and Journal, Ikea said while it might be closing their current store it was exploring alternative sites in Aberdeen.

The statement reads: “We can confirm that we’ve taken the decision to close our Order and Collection Point in Aberdeen.

“Our commitment to the city remains and we’re currently exploring new locations in the area.

“Ikea continues to have a strong presence in Scotland, with stores in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and a new Plan and Order Point opening in Dundee in the near future.”