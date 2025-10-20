Exclusive: Ikea to CLOSE Aberdeen store – as it explores new locations to remain in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Exclusive: Ikea to CLOSE Aberdeen store – as it explores new locations to remain in the north-east

The Swedish furniture retailer has been operating at Wellington Circle for almost a decade.

Ikea in Wellington Circle.
Ikea in Wellington Circle. Image: Supplied.
By Ross Hempseed

Ikea has confirmed its Wellington Circle store is set to close but says new locations in Aberdeen are being explored as the brand says it is “committed” to the Granite City.

The Swedish retailer is famous for its vast range of furniture for every room in the house.

Back in May 2016, Ikea opened its order and collection store at Wellington Circle Retail Park.

It meant for the first time, north-east residents didn’t need to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh to browse the product range.

The store also had a cafe which served up the famous Ikea meatballs.

Inside the Wellington Circle store in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Ikea Aberdeen to close after nine years

However, after more than nine years, Ikea has confirmed the store will be closing, in a blow to north-east fans of Ikea.

In a statement to The Press and Journal, Ikea said while it might be closing their current store it was exploring alternative sites in Aberdeen.

The statement reads: “We can confirm that we’ve taken the decision to close our Order and Collection Point in Aberdeen.

“Our commitment to the city remains and we’re currently exploring new locations in the area.

“Ikea continues to have a strong presence in Scotland, with stores in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and a new Plan and Order Point opening in Dundee in the near future.”

Conversation