Who was Claire Leveque? The story of the Canadian dreamer brutally murdered in Shetland hot tub

When 24-year-old Claire Leveque left her home in rural Alberta to begin a new life in Shetland, it was meant to be the adventure of a lifetime.

Kind, sociable and full of warmth, Claire had dreams of travel, independence and love.

But within three months of arriving in Scotland, she was dead — the victim of a brutal murder that stunned two nations and exposed a chilling pattern of abuse behind closed doors.

Who was Claire Leveque?

Claire Leveque was a 24-year-old Canadian woman from rural Alberta, remembered by family and friends as kind, vibrant, and full of life.

She was known for her deep bond with her family, especially her father Clint and younger brother William.

Her mother, Kathy Leveque, passed away from cancer in 2019.

Claire was a passionate horse rider, growing up surrounded by animals in the countryside.

She was also a dedicated worker, employed for five years at Starbucks in Canada, where she was well-liked and known for her cheerful nature.

Where did Claire Leveque grow up and go to school?

Claire grew up 50 miles north of Edmonton, Alberta, in Westlock, a rural town.

She was raised in a tight-knit community with strong family values

Her upbringing reflected her love of animals, nature, and close family connections.

What did Claire do back in Canada?

Before moving to Scotland, Claire worked at Starbucks and was known for her reliability and warmth with customers and colleagues.

She spent much of her free time around horses, riding and caring for them — a passion she carried from childhood.

Friends and family described her as gentle, friendly, and generous.

Who was Aren Pearson?

Aren Pearson was a delivery driver, construction worker, and odd-job man in Canada.

He lived in St Albert, Alberta which is close to Edmonton in Alberta, Canada.

He was the son of (Janet) Hazel and John Pearson, who had emigrated to Canada after their wedding in 1973.

He told the courts that his mother had moved back to Shetland. She lived at Melby Pier in Sandness.

Pearson at some point joined his mother back in Shetland. He later returned to Canada, and while he was there, Claire made a snap decision to come to Scotland with Pearson in October 2023.

Pearson denied killing Claire, saying she had stabbed herself after falling into a hot tub.

He became a UK Citizen four days after Claire’s murder.

After a harrowing eight day trial, Pearson was found guilty.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and is believed to be held in Saughton Prison in Edinburgh.

The Home Office said his citizenship can not be removed from him.

How did Claire Leveque meet Aren Pearson?

It’s believed Claire met Aren Pearson, the man later convicted of her murder, online.

While the exact details of their first interaction haven’t been publicly confirmed, they developed a relationship before Claire made a snap decision to move to Scotland to live with him while he waited for his UK Citizenship.

They had planned to travel to Europe and back to Canada when Pearson got his Citizenship and gained access to money.

When did Claire Leveque decide to come to Scotland?

Claire decided to move to Scotland in late 2023, leaving her job and life in Alberta behind.

She travelled thousands of miles to the village of Sandness in Shetland to live with Pearson and his mother.

She arrived in October 2023, just months before her tragic death in February 2024.

Was Aren Pearson as rich as he made out to Claire Leveque?

Aren Pearson claimed to Claire to be a bitcoin millionaire – who would treat her like a “princess”.

However, when they arrived in Scotland, Aren had very little money – and the couple lived in his mother’s house in Sandness, a quiet rural place in Shetland by the sea.

Pearson claimed that to access his money he would need to have his citizenship.

He claimed that he offered Clint Leveque $250,000 to return Claire to him in Canada.

Pearson drove a brand new Porsche car in Shetland.

In court, he said he was unable to legally work in Scotland, but there was some talk of him working as a fisherman while he lived here.

How did Claire Leveque die?

Claire Leveque died after a brutal and sustained attack at a home in Sandness, Shetland, on 11 February 2024. Her boyfriend, Aren Pearson, was later convicted of her murder.

Here is how Claire died, based on court findings:

Stabbed at least 26 times: Claire suffered 55 distinct injuries, including multiple stab wounds to her chest, neck, face, and back.

Severe blunt force trauma: She had injuries consistent with being beaten, particularly to the face and head.

Knife embedded in skull: The tip of the knife was found lodged in her skull, indicating extreme force.

Drowned: After stabbing and beating her, Pearson held her head under water in a hot tub to ensure she died.

Signs of strangulation: Bruising on her neck suggested manual compression, possibly indicating she was also strangled during the attack.

Found alive but dying: Pearson’s mother discovered Claire groaning and injured in the hot tub. By the time emergency services arrived, she had died from blood loss and trauma.

In his 999 call, Pearson told the operator: “I stabbed her about 40 times… I definitely killed her. To make sure, I drowned her after I stabbed her.”

The judge later described her death as “a sustained episode of feral butchery” and “unimaginable multi-faceted violence”.

Claire’s cause of death was recorded as stab wounds to the chest and neck, with massive blood loss leading to shock and death.

What happened with Claire’s body after she died?

After Claire Leveque’s death, her body remained in Scotland for several months while investigations, forensic work, and the criminal trial process began.

Here’s what is known about what happened to her remains:

A post-mortem examination was carried out, confirming she had suffered 55 injuries, including stab wounds, blunt force trauma, and signs of drowning and possible strangulation.

Her body was held in Scotland as evidence in a murder investigation, and could not be released to her family immediately.

Her father, Clint Leveque, who lives in Manitoba, Canada, later said that he did not want her body transported back by plane or boat. Instead, he requested that Claire be cremated in Scotland.

Clint expressed his wish for her ashes to be scattered alongside those of her late mother, Kathy, who had died five years earlier. He told reporters: “I want her to be with her mum.”

Claire’s cremation would have occurred only after forensic and legal processes were complete — it is understood her ashes were returned by March 2024.

Will there be a documentary about Claire Leveque’s life?

A new true crime documentary will explore Claire’s life and death.

Murder in Shetland: The Killing of Claire Leveque will air in 2026 on Channel 5 and Bell Media in Canada.

The two-part series follows Claire’s move from rural Alberta to the remote Scottish islands to live with boyfriend Aren Pearson, who was later convicted of her murder.

With exclusive access to her family and trial proceedings, the documentary examines the emotional, legal and psychological dimensions of the case — including the coercive abuse Claire faced.

Produced by Big Little Fish, the series sheds light on a shocking crime that rocked one of the UK’s quietest communities and left two countries searching for answers.

