How ‘littering’ in the River Dee led to Jimmy Fallon getting his own kilt

US celebrity Jimmy Fallon has shared an in-depth video on social media, recounting his unexpected encounter at Balmoral Castle.

The A-lister recently visited Balmoral Castle, enjoying a special dinner hosted by Scottish soldiers during his holiday in Royal Deeside.

Fallon posted about the trip on Instagram yesterday, a post that has already accumulated more than 150,000 likes.

The 51-year-old described the entirety of his visit, from visiting Billy Connolly’s house to sharing Buckfast with the royal guards.

He also revealed he was staying at the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

A-list celeb visits Keith

Jimmy Fallon started his Scottish tour with a night on the luxury train, the Royal Scotsman.

Starting in Edinburgh, he completed a tasting with ‘Scotland’s leading whisky expert’ Charles MacLean.

The next day, the actor hopped off the train ‘with no real plan for what to do next’.

Fallon’s driver took him on a scenic two-hour journey from Keith, through the heart of Scotland.

They even visited the former home of Billy Connolly near Strathdon.

He said: “We stopped at Billy Connolly’s house, one of my all-time favourite comedians, where I took a picture outside his driveway.

‘A little littering’ worth it for Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon then set his sights to Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

The TV talk show host explained that while there, he was paying tribute to his friend, a Scottish-born NYPD officer back in the States.

Fallon told his friend to give him something personal that he could take to Scotland and leave there as a tribute to his great-grandfather.

While visiting Balmoral, the A-lister tossed his friend’s tie clip into the River Dee, only to be approached moments later by four armed Royal Guards.

Fallon joked in the video that it was “worth it” for his friend Eddie, even if it meant getting arrested.

When the guards asked what he was doing, Fallon laughed and replied: “Just a little littering.”

One then asked, “Are you Jimmy Fallon?” He said yes and offered to buy them a drink at the Fife Arms where he was staying.

But they suggested maybe having him over for dinner instead.

The following day, his hotel called saying a royal guard was there for Jimmy Fallon.

He said: “I’d already opened the window and tied my bedsheets, ready to escape!”

However, it was just a dinner invitation, which he eagerly accepted.

Jimmy Fallon’s first taste of Buckfast with the Royal Guards

With a kilt on, Fallon was all set for his night with the Royal Guards.

He said: “Thanks to the Balaclava Company, Fifth Battalion and the Royal Regiment of Scotland for everything.

“I went to the Officers’ Mess at Victoria Barracks wearing the kilt, I had the best dinner ever, great speeches, and they gifted me a beautiful Glengarry hat.”

He told them he loved their kilts, and when he said he wanted one, Sergeant Cooper left dinner to make it for him on the spot.

Once dinner was over, and he had been presented with his very own kilt, the party truly began.

He said: “They gave me Buckfast and let’s just say, I’m feeling it today.

“Shoutout to Lieutenant Flora Thomas, Captain Sammy, and Major Tommy Blair.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to everyone for being so kind here in Scotland.

“I’m not Scottish, I’m not pretending to be Scottish, but right now, I might be the most Scottish person in Scotland.

“I drank Bucky!”