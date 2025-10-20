Firm fined £1.9m after great grandmother chokes to death in Inverness

Owners of a care provider have been punished in court after a woman in its care choked to death in Inverness due to lack of supervision.

Margaret Campbell – known to loved ones as Peggy – was staying at Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness in June 2022 when the tragedy occurred.

Staff at the care home were supposed to be following a safe system of work, including an appropriate level of supervision of Mrs Campbell, 96.

However, on June 11 that year, Mrs Campbell was allowed to go into her room alone with her food and she choked on her meal and died.

She had links to Maryburgh and also to Leurbost on Isle of Lewis.

Much-loved mum of three

She was a much-loved mum to Marion, Barbara and Annabel, as well as a devoted granny and great granny.

Mrs Campbell’s funeral took place at Maryburgh Free Church and her loved ones asked for donations to be made to Alzheimer Scotland.

The Health and Safety Executive launched a probe into the tragedy and Darlington-based HC-One Ltd was charged with one health and safety offence.

According to Companies House, the firm has two active directors – David Andrew Smith and James Walter Tugendhat.

The company admitted the sole charge at a hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court today and Sheriff Robert Frazer handed the firm a fine of £1.935,000.

The court heard that HC-One had previous convictions related to four other deaths in Scotland in the last six years.

Staff ignored clear instructions

Fiscal depute David Glancy told the court Mrs Campbell had been transferred to the home in 2019 from Raigmore Hospital with clear instructions for eating and supervision due to her choke risk.

But she was left unattended for 20 minutes – contrary to her care plan – while she was eating her supper of macaroni and chips.

Sheriff Frazer was told that, although the food had been properly prepared in small chunks for her, she still choked.

He attached no blame to the 18-year-old carer and two agency workers who had been left in charge of the Cawdor Unit where Mrs Campbell was accommodated at the home after a senior staff member had unexpectedly gone home ill.

Sheriff Frazer also noted staff had been distracted by other residents who needed help, and this prevented the teenager from returning to Mrs Campbell’s room sooner.

‘Very serious offence’

The sheriff said: “The offence is very serious given that a resident died in the home who were responsible for her care and for which there was a clear and unambiguous plan in place to supervise and oversee her eating of the food that was prepared for her.”

Defending, Peter Gray KC, said the company had at the time experienced a staffing crisis largely due to Covid and offered his client’s “deepest sympathies.”

He added that all civil claims had been settled quickly.

Mr Gray said inspectors gave the home a ‘good’ report 20 months before Mrs Campbell’s death.

He added that the subsequent failings were “due to significant staffing challenges, and by June 2022, the staffing situation had deteriorated with four Covid outbreaks at the home.

Home shutdown after damning report

“There was a thorough examination afterwards with a series of measures taken.”

Mr Gray said a further inspection in April 2023 was positive and HC-One sold the company later in 2023.

The home shut down in April 2024 after a report highlighted “the serious and significant” concerns – including issues around residents being left alone for long periods.

Mr Gray told the court: “The death shook the organisation to its core and it collaborated with other agencies to take innovative steps to establish best practice in care and training and ensure there is no repetition.

“It is set to be an industry standard.”

Previous convictions for similar offences

Sheriff Frazer said: “My real concern is the record of previous convictions.

“Account must be taken of the fact that the company has four previous convictions in Scotland within the last six years for directly analogous offences – all of which have been dealt with by fines ranging from £200,000 to just over £800,000.”

After today’s hearing, a spokesperson for HC-One Scotland told the Press and Journal: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences and sincere apologies to the family of Mrs Campbell at this difficult time.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our residents is our highest priority, and we have been shocked and saddened by the events that transpired in 2022.

‘Lessons have been learned’

“Following this tragic incident, we undertook an immediate and thorough investigation, implementing comprehensive steps to address the shortcomings that led to Mrs Campbell’s death.

“We have ensured that lessons are learned across the organisation, and we are committed to maintaining and delivering the highest safety and quality care standards.

“In collaboration with experts across a broad academic spectrum, we have embarked on a detailed research project outlining the risks and steps to carefully manage said risk around a choking incident, the findings of which continue to be shared and reinforced across the organisation.

“We are clear that this incident should never have happened, and we hope that today’s conclusion can bring a sense of closure to those who knew and loved Mrs Campbell.”

