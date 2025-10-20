Murder in Shetland: Channel 5 documentary to tell Claire Leveque’s story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder in Shetland: Channel 5 documentary to tell Claire Leveque’s story

The broadcaster has announced the two-part TV show that will feature Claire's family.

By Louise Glen
Claire Leveque who died in Shetland last month.
Claire and her father, Clint. Image: Supplied.

A powerful new true crime documentary will delve into the shocking murder of a 24-year-old Canadian woman.

The show will tell the story of Claire Leveque, whose death in Shetland left two nations searching for answers.

Titled Murder in Shetland: The Killing of Claire Leveque, the two-part series is set to air in 2026 on Channel 5 in the UK and Bell Media in Canada.

Documentary will focus on murder of Claire Leveque in Shetland

Claire had moved from her home in rural Alberta in late 2023, hoping to start a new life with her boyfriend in the remote village of Sandness, one of the most isolated settlements in the Shetland Islands.

Sandness, Shetland coastline at dusk. The picture shows the police search. The documentary will focus on Claire Leveque's death.
Sandness in Shetland, the day after the murder. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Within months of arriving, she was found dead in a hot tub following a violent and sustained attack.

Her boyfriend, Aren Pearson, was convicted of murder at the High Court in Edinburgh in October 2025 and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 25 years.

The documentary is produced by Big Little Fish, the award-winning team behind other true crime successes such as Married to a Psychopath: The Story of Malcolm Webster, The Killing of Lisa Harnum, The Teacher’s Pet: The Verdict, Murdered at First Sight, and The Nightcaller.

Known for their sensitive and in-depth storytelling, the company brings their expertise to this harrowing case.

Claire Leveque’s family to appear in documentary

With exclusive access to Claire’s family, the series offers insights into her life, her move abroad, and the tragic events that followed.

Aren Pearson, Shetland Killer will not be deported for killing Claire Leveque.
Aren Pearson was jailed for life.

It will also feature interviews with legal experts, court reporters, and those close to the investigation.

The series will have two one-hour episodes.

It will retrace Claire’s final months, reveal a pattern of abuse and coercive control, and pieces together how one of the UK’s most remote locations became the scene of one of its most disturbing crimes.

Murder in Shetland is not only a forensic look at a high-profile trial.

But also a human story of love, isolation, betrayal — and a family’s fight for justice across continents.

The series is expected to be one of the most talked-about true crime releases of 2026.

Conversation