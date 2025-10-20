Murder in Shetland: Channel 5 documentary to tell Claire Leveque’s story

A powerful new true crime documentary will delve into the shocking murder of a 24-year-old Canadian woman.

The show will tell the story of Claire Leveque, whose death in Shetland left two nations searching for answers.

Titled Murder in Shetland: The Killing of Claire Leveque, the two-part series is set to air in 2026 on Channel 5 in the UK and Bell Media in Canada.

Claire had moved from her home in rural Alberta in late 2023, hoping to start a new life with her boyfriend in the remote village of Sandness, one of the most isolated settlements in the Shetland Islands.

Within months of arriving, she was found dead in a hot tub following a violent and sustained attack.

Her boyfriend, Aren Pearson, was convicted of murder at the High Court in Edinburgh in October 2025 and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 25 years.

The documentary is produced by Big Little Fish, the award-winning team behind other true crime successes such as Married to a Psychopath: The Story of Malcolm Webster, The Killing of Lisa Harnum, The Teacher’s Pet: The Verdict, Murdered at First Sight, and The Nightcaller.

Known for their sensitive and in-depth storytelling, the company brings their expertise to this harrowing case.

Claire Leveque’s family to appear in documentary

With exclusive access to Claire’s family, the series offers insights into her life, her move abroad, and the tragic events that followed.

It will also feature interviews with legal experts, court reporters, and those close to the investigation.

The series will have two one-hour episodes.

It will retrace Claire’s final months, reveal a pattern of abuse and coercive control, and pieces together how one of the UK’s most remote locations became the scene of one of its most disturbing crimes.

Murder in Shetland is not only a forensic look at a high-profile trial.

But also a human story of love, isolation, betrayal — and a family’s fight for justice across continents.

The series is expected to be one of the most talked-about true crime releases of 2026.

