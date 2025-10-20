Pizza Hut: Aberdeen and Inverness restaurants at risk as chain enters administration

Three Pizza Hut branches in the north and north-east are at risk of closure as the chain plunges into administration.

The parent company of the restaurant has just announced that the pizza brand’s dine-in restaurants are now under consultation as the firm appoints administrators.

Pizza Hut is now set to shut 68 restaurants across the UK — with 64 of its venues saved from the axe.

The region is home to three Pizza Huts, one in Inverness and two in Aberdeen, which could be at risk.

Pizza Hut has two locations in Aberdeen, located at Union Square and the beachfront.

The Inverness branch is based at the Inverness Business and Retail Park.

However, the company has yet to disclose which restaurants will close or how many staff will be impacted.

64 Pizza Hut restaurants saved despite administration

‘Yum! Brands‘ has taken over the dine-in operations of its franchisee, DC London Pie Limited, through a pre-packaged administration.

This move ensures the continuation of 64 restaurants across the UK and protects the jobs of around 1,277 employees.

Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director International Operating Markets, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.

“Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

Pizza Hut has been approached for details on which locations are set to close.