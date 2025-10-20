Pizza Hut: Aberdeen and Inverness restaurants at risk as chain enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pizza Hut: Aberdeen and Inverness restaurants at risk as chain enters administration

The parent company of the restaurant has confirmed it will be shutting 68 UK sites.

By Regan Parsons
logo of Pizza Hut
More than 60 Pizza Hut restaurants are set to shut across the UK.

Three Pizza Hut branches in the north and north-east are at risk of closure as the chain plunges into administration.

The parent company of the restaurant has just announced that the pizza brand’s dine-in restaurants are now under consultation as the firm appoints administrators.

Pizza Hut is now set to shut 68 restaurants across the UK — with 64 of its venues saved from the axe.

The region is home to three Pizza Huts, one in Inverness and two in Aberdeen, which could be at risk.

Pizza Hut has two locations in Aberdeen, located at Union Square and the beachfront.

The Inverness branch is based at the Inverness Business and Retail Park.

However, the company has yet to disclose which restaurants will close or how many staff will be impacted.

64 Pizza Hut restaurants saved despite administration

Yum! Brands‘ has taken over the dine-in operations of its franchisee, DC London Pie Limited, through a pre-packaged administration.

This move ensures the continuation of 64 restaurants across the UK and protects the jobs of around 1,277 employees.

Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director International Operating Markets, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.

“Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

Pizza Hut has been approached for details on which locations are set to close.

