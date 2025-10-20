Depraved double rapist from Aberdeen gets lifelong restriction order

An Aberdeen double rapist has been sentenced to a lifelong restriction order after being branded by a judge as “violent, predatory and depraved.”

John Middleton, aged 27, had burst into tears following a jury finding him guilty at the High Court in Aberdeen on May 24 last year and had to be removed from court, shouting and swearing at the jurors and calling them “rats.”

He began crying hysterically in the dock after he was found unanimously guilty of one rape and guilty by majority of another.

It took a jury of 10 men and five women less than two hours to convict the 25-year-old on both charges.

Rapist shouted at jury as staff took him from dock

Judge Olga Pasportnikov was forced to request that Middleton be removed from the High Court in Aberdeen as he continued to blame the jury and protest his innocence.

As he was taken out of the dock by police and security guards, Middleton also shouted at the jury “I’m not guilty!” and “how can you find me guilty?”

Middleton – who has a long list of previous convictions – also has two previous sexual offences on his record.

But Middleton was calm as he appeared by video link at the High Court in Inverness to be sentenced to a headline sentence of four years backdated to April 24, 2024.

However Judge Pasportnikov told Middleton that he would not be immediately released following the completion of that sentence unless the parole board deemed it safe to liberate him.

She added: “There were two victims, both vulnerable and one a stranger to you.

‘Serious impact on victims’

“Your predatory and depraved behaviour was to satisfy your own sexual needs and must have been a terrifying experience.

“There is no doubt there have been serious psychological effects for both.”

The judge added: “You have previous convictions for violence and sex offences and numerous efforts have been made in the past to rehabilitate you.

“You have no respect for others or authority and your sexual offending has been escalating.”

Addressing Middleton’s likelihood of reoffending, the judge said: “You present an ongoing risk for violence, sexual offending and stalking behaviour.

“You have shown no remorse and you don’t consider that you have done anything wrong.”

Thug must avoid two victims for life

Sentence had been deferred for a background report and a risk assessment with a view to imposing the lifelong restriction.

Middleton was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and had a non-harassment order imposed for the same period to protect his victims.

The charges against Middleton stated that on August 3 2020 he raped a woman at a flat near Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard.

It also states Middleton uttered sexual remarks to the woman before pulling down his trousers and exposing himself to her.

The jury found him guilty by majority verdict on this charge.

Catalogue of abuse

Another charge accused Middleton of raping a second woman on an occasion between November 20 and November 25 2022 at a property in Northfield.

It was alleged Middleton assaulted the woman while she was either “intoxicated by drugs or was unconscious” and was therefore incapable of giving consent.

Middleton is then accused of taking the woman into a bath with him where he touched her private parts.

It states Middleton then attempted to rape her and then did rape her.

He was also on bail at the time of these two offences, the court was told.

At the time of his conviction, advocate depute for the Crown, Michelle Brannagan, made the court aware of Middleton’s previous convictions, including for sexual communication and sexual exposure charges.

Rapist had ‘hard start in life’

His defence counsel, Colin Neilson said his client, who apologised for his court outburst, had a “hard start in life” where he witnessed domestic violence and was bullied at school.

“There is somewhere in there a decent human being. He feels disgusted and degraded.”