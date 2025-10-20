Aberdeen drugs bust sees four males charged after £160k haul seized by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drugs bust sees four males charged after £160k haul seized by police

Four males aged 17, 20, 22, and 29 were arrested and charged in connection.

By Regan Parsons
Police Scotland have arrested and charged four males over county lines drug offences in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Around 10:30am on Sunday October 19, officers searched a property in Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Authorities seized diamorphine and crack cocaine, with an estimated combined street value of more than £120,000.

Three males aged 17, 20 and 22 were arrested and charged in connection.

They were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday October 20.

Around 1pm that day, officers also stopped a car in Portlethen, seizing a quantity of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £41,000.

£20,000 in cash was also found from the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

He was also due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday October 20.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said: “These arrests underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland.”

Anyone with  information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact Police via 101.