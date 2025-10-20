Aberdeen drugs bust sees four males charged after £160k haul seized by police

Police Scotland have arrested and charged four males over county lines drug offences in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Around 10:30am on Sunday October 19, officers searched a property in Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Authorities seized diamorphine and crack cocaine, with an estimated combined street value of more than £120,000.

Three males aged 17, 20 and 22 were arrested and charged in connection.

They were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday October 20.

Around 1pm that day, officers also stopped a car in Portlethen, seizing a quantity of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £41,000.

£20,000 in cash was also found from the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

He was also due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday October 20.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said: “These arrests underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact Police via 101.