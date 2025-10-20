Ryder Cup hero unwinds on Skye and lifts lid on ‘mad few weeks’ of career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryder Cup hero unwinds on Skye and lifts lid on ‘mad few weeks’ of career

The Oban golfer reflects on a 'dream' tournament with team Europe.

By Regan Parsons
The Scottish golfer turned to social media to reflect on his experience during the tournament. Image: Robert MacIntyre/Facebook
Oban golfer Robert MacIntyre has been spotted unwinding on the Isle of Skye following his Ryder Cup triumph.

The 29-year-old reflected on what he described as a ‘mad few weeks’ after playing his part in Team Europe’s dramatic Ryder Cup victory.

MacIntyre delivered a solid performance for Team Europe, finishing the tournament with a record of one win, one loss, and one draw.

Team Europe clinched a convincing victory over the United States, winning the Ryder Cup with a final score of 15-13.

MacIntyre reflects on ‘mad few weeks’ after Ryder Cup

The Scottish golfer took to social media to reflect on both the tournament and his time relaxing on the Scottish island.

He said: “Good few days in Skye recently and some time to reflect on a mad few weeks.

“Ryder Cup from start to finish was a dream.

“Playing my second Ryder Cup I was more relaxed going into the week and had a good little camp before it with my team which was a great help.

“Once the week got going it was carnage but that’s what we expected so we were ready for that.

“We played great golf and it was fun playing alongside my Viktor.”

MacIntyre admitted that his singles match ‘didn’t go to plan’, which ended in a tie on the final day.

Scot shines at St Andrews

Following the Ryder Cup, MacIntyre went on to compete in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, held the following week after the major.

Despite little preparation, the Scot finished 18-under-par and clinching his fourth DP World Tour title.

He said: “I had zero expectations but my golf and attitude were as good as ever.”

Although he battled tough weather conditions, the golfer delivered a strong performance and emerged victorious.

The Scot is on a roll, finishing 18-under-par to claim his fourth DP World Tour title.

“Thankfully in the end it was me holding the trophy this time,” he added.

“To win in Scotland again in front of my family and friends was special but to win at St Andrews and the Old Course is what dreams are made of.

“Thanks to all the people who helped me achieve these two dreams and the fans for the support.”

