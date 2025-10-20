Ryder Cup hero unwinds on Skye and lifts lid on ‘mad few weeks’ of career

Oban golfer Robert MacIntyre has been spotted unwinding on the Isle of Skye following his Ryder Cup triumph.

The 29-year-old reflected on what he described as a ‘mad few weeks’ after playing his part in Team Europe’s dramatic Ryder Cup victory.

MacIntyre delivered a solid performance for Team Europe, finishing the tournament with a record of one win, one loss, and one draw.

Team Europe clinched a convincing victory over the United States, winning the Ryder Cup with a final score of 15-13.

MacIntyre reflects on ‘mad few weeks’ after Ryder Cup

The Scottish golfer took to social media to reflect on both the tournament and his time relaxing on the Scottish island.

He said: “Good few days in Skye recently and some time to reflect on a mad few weeks.

“Ryder Cup from start to finish was a dream.

“Playing my second Ryder Cup I was more relaxed going into the week and had a good little camp before it with my team which was a great help.

“Once the week got going it was carnage but that’s what we expected so we were ready for that.

“We played great golf and it was fun playing alongside my Viktor.”

MacIntyre admitted that his singles match ‘didn’t go to plan’, which ended in a tie on the final day.

Scot shines at St Andrews

Following the Ryder Cup, MacIntyre went on to compete in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, held the following week after the major.

Despite little preparation, the Scot finished 18-under-par and clinching his fourth DP World Tour title.

He said: “I had zero expectations but my golf and attitude were as good as ever.”

Although he battled tough weather conditions, the golfer delivered a strong performance and emerged victorious.

“Thankfully in the end it was me holding the trophy this time,” he added.

“To win in Scotland again in front of my family and friends was special but to win at St Andrews and the Old Course is what dreams are made of.

“Thanks to all the people who helped me achieve these two dreams and the fans for the support.”