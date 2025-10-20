Fire breaks out at Dyce Primary School as Fire and Rescue Service respond

A fire has broken out once again at Dyce Primary School, marking the second incident on the school premises this month.

Shocking footage of the school fire has been shared on social media.

It is not yet known how extensive the damage is or whether the fire is being treated as wilful.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We’ve received a call at 8:20pm regarding an incident at Dyce Primary School.

“There are currently two appliances in attendance at the scene.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

The latest incident follows a previous fire at the school on Saturday October 11.

Police confirmed they treated that fire as deliberate and were ‘following a positive line of inquiry’.