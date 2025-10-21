Police investigate Torry dog attack that left ‘tiny Jackawawa in need of emergency leg amputation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigate Torry dog attack that left ‘tiny Jackawawa in need of emergency leg amputation’

It is believed a bull crossbreed was involved in the incident.

By Shanay Taylor
CCTV footage of the dog believed to have been involved in the attack.
An image has been shared of the dog believed to have been involved in the attack. Image: Supplied.

Police in Aberdeen are investigating after a dog attack in Torry left one pet needing emergency leg amputation.

The owner of the injured dog says the consequences of the incident will have a lasting impact on her life.

Officers confirmed they received a report of the incident in Kirkhill Road at around 9.25pm on Wednesday 15 October.

Kiki, a Jack Russell cross Chihuahua – often called a Jack Chi or a Jackawawa – was attacked and suffered horrific injuries.

The tiny dog’s wounds were so severe that it later required leg amputation.

The other dog involved in the incident is believed to be a bull breed or a bull crossbreed.

Kiki pictured before her attack.
Kiki before her attack. Image: Supplied.

Kiki’s owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her life has been turned upside down by the ordeal and that her savings were spent on emergency treatment to save her beloved Jack Chi.

Kiki's leg had to be amputated after the incident.
Kiki needed emergency leg amputation following the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.25pm on Wednesday October 15,  officers received a report of a dog attacked by another dog on Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen.

Enquiries are ongoing.”

Kiki after her surgery.
Kiki pictured after her life-saving surgery. Image: Supplied.

It is understood that the attack occurred after a dog entered a private back garden.

Residents have been asked to check CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area on the night of the incident.

Details about the suspected owner have been passed to the police, and officers are continuing to make enquiries.

