Police investigate Torry dog attack that left ‘tiny Jackawawa in need of emergency leg amputation’

Police in Aberdeen are investigating after a dog attack in Torry left one pet needing emergency leg amputation.

The owner of the injured dog says the consequences of the incident will have a lasting impact on her life.

Officers confirmed they received a report of the incident in Kirkhill Road at around 9.25pm on Wednesday 15 October.

Kiki, a Jack Russell cross Chihuahua – often called a Jack Chi or a Jackawawa – was attacked and suffered horrific injuries.

The tiny dog’s wounds were so severe that it later required leg amputation.

The other dog involved in the incident is believed to be a bull breed or a bull crossbreed.

Kiki’s owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her life has been turned upside down by the ordeal and that her savings were spent on emergency treatment to save her beloved Jack Chi.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.25pm on Wednesday October 15, officers received a report of a dog attacked by another dog on Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is understood that the attack occurred after a dog entered a private back garden.

Residents have been asked to check CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area on the night of the incident.

Details about the suspected owner have been passed to the police, and officers are continuing to make enquiries.