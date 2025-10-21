Old Fort William favourite could be demolished to make way for Premier Inn hotel extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Fort William favourite could be demolished to make way for Premier Inn hotel extension

The plans submitted involve knocking down the Loch Iall Brewers Fayre.

By Louise Glen
The Premier Inn in Fort William is set to expand by a further 20 rooms, pictured is the current outside area of the hotel.
The popular Premier Inn in Fort William is set for expansion. Image: Whitbread.

A well-known Fort William restaurant is set to be demolished and replaced with a new hotel extension, under proposals lodged with Highland Council.

The application, submitted on behalf of Premier Inn Hotels Limited, outlines plans to remove the now closed Loch Iall Brewers Fayre restaurant on Airds Way and construct a purpose-built accommodation block in its place.

The development would add 20 new bedrooms to the existing Premier Inn, increasing capacity to 123 rooms in total.

Fort William hotel extension to replace Loch Iall restaurant

The proposals include the introduction of a breakfast room for hotel guests only, but no restaurant or bar open to the public.

According to the application, the new facility would not generate any external trade and is intended solely to serve morning meals to overnight guests.

Premier Inn in Fort William. Pictured is the current dinging room where guests have breakfast.
The carvery at the Premier Inn in Fort William was a family favourite. Image: Whitbread.

The development would retain the existing access from Airds Way, with no alterations to the road layout.

A total of 163 car parking spaces would remain available on site after the works.

The Loch Iall Brewers Fayre was a familiar dining spot for locals and visitors for years.

The restaurant operated adjacent to the Premier Inn and overlooks Loch Linnhe.

Although it had closed prior to the application, the venue had been a prominent part of Fort William’s hospitality landscape.

Its removal signals a shift in focus for the site — from serving the wider public to exclusively accommodating overnight visitors.

Premier Inn plans new accommodation in Fort William

Documents submitted with the planning application confirm the development would sit within the existing hotel grounds and require no change of use.

The new accommodation block would be built over two storeys.

The design includes modern energy-efficient measures in line with current Scottish Building Standards.

Line drawings outlinging changes at the Premier Inn in Fort William.
Drawings for 20 new bedrooms at the Premier Inn in Fort William. Image: Whitbread.

The town, often referred to as the “Outdoor Capital of the UK”, has long been a hub for walkers, climbers and tourists exploring the West Highlands.

While the removal of the restaurant may disappoint some locals who remember it fondly, the planning documents suggest that the move is aligned with long-term strategic investment in visitor accommodation in the town.

A consultation on the plans is now under way until November 6.

Do you think the restaurant should be demolished? Let us know in the comments below. 

