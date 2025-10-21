Old Fort William favourite could be demolished to make way for Premier Inn hotel extension

A well-known Fort William restaurant is set to be demolished and replaced with a new hotel extension, under proposals lodged with Highland Council.

The application, submitted on behalf of Premier Inn Hotels Limited, outlines plans to remove the now closed Loch Iall Brewers Fayre restaurant on Airds Way and construct a purpose-built accommodation block in its place.

The development would add 20 new bedrooms to the existing Premier Inn, increasing capacity to 123 rooms in total.

The proposals include the introduction of a breakfast room for hotel guests only, but no restaurant or bar open to the public.

According to the application, the new facility would not generate any external trade and is intended solely to serve morning meals to overnight guests.

The development would retain the existing access from Airds Way, with no alterations to the road layout.

A total of 163 car parking spaces would remain available on site after the works.

The Loch Iall Brewers Fayre was a familiar dining spot for locals and visitors for years.

The restaurant operated adjacent to the Premier Inn and overlooks Loch Linnhe.

Although it had closed prior to the application, the venue had been a prominent part of Fort William’s hospitality landscape.

Its removal signals a shift in focus for the site — from serving the wider public to exclusively accommodating overnight visitors.

Documents submitted with the planning application confirm the development would sit within the existing hotel grounds and require no change of use.

The new accommodation block would be built over two storeys.

The design includes modern energy-efficient measures in line with current Scottish Building Standards.

The town, often referred to as the “Outdoor Capital of the UK”, has long been a hub for walkers, climbers and tourists exploring the West Highlands.

While the removal of the restaurant may disappoint some locals who remember it fondly, the planning documents suggest that the move is aligned with long-term strategic investment in visitor accommodation in the town.

A consultation on the plans is now under way until November 6.

