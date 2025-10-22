Colin Farquhar: Dog poo crack team seems to have rid me of the notorious The Ferryhill Dogfouler

Did I ever tell you about the mysterious case of The Ferryhill Dogfouler? It might be that I didn’t.

Like many homeowners, I pre-occupy myself with worrying about the value of my house. As such, I likely considered the consequences of broadcasting such an incident in the local paper.

To recap briefly, I live in Ferryhill, near a park where lots of local folk take their dogs, large and small, for a wee walk. It’s actually quite a lovely thing to be privy to for the most part.

This park is also rather close to a dog-poo bin, located across the road from both my house and the park. Most respectable dog-owners use this bin. It’s very handy.

Infuriatingly, however, someone’s preference in the early Spring of ‘24 was to lob bags of dog excrement over my wall, rather than cross the road to the bin.

The Great Poo-dini would then disappear into the night, unseen and unheard.

‘Cosy, comfy and magnet for dog poo’ isn’t the type of thing that enlivens the imagination of most homebuyers, I’d guess. It might even put them off, especially when the dogfouling, by the arch of the chucked deposit, ends up combined with a rosebush. It was a messy business.

Ferryhill Dogfouler was driving me mad

Let me tell you, a rose by any other name probably would smell as sweet, as long as it wasn’t covered in the poo of what I reckon was a rather badly fed dog…

The one thing I never understood was why someone would go to the bother of picking up the dog poo and tying the bag to only then fling it in someone’s garden, rather than going across the road to the poo bin.

It had an air of targetedness about it, rather than laziness. Despicably deliberate.

Certainly, had I known of the issue before we had submitted an offer on the house, it might have had a similar effect to being told the upstairs neighbours had installed a bowling alley above our soon-to-be master bedroom, or there was a brass-band practice studio located in the garden.

Perhaps not a complete dealbreaker, but certainly the sort of thing that leaves a mark.

I did try and report it to the council, but the slight issue of not knowing who was hurling the turds over the wall was somewhat of a stumbling block to any effective intervention. With reflection I’m not sure what I had thought might happen.

Maybe an army of yellow-jacketed Council workers patrolling my perimeter in the evenings? Maybe the North East police could have organised hourly drive-bys? I realise that the K-9 units probably have more pressing things to attend to, but a bit of paw and order would have been helpful.

Now, rather importantly, particularly if any house-hunting you may do in the Ferryhill area in the future might coincide with any house-selling I might be doing, I’d like to stress that the matter has pretty much cleared up since the peak of the problem. The Ferryhill Dogfouler has vanished into thin air.

But it has been on my mind again recently, as I have been looking after my in-law’s dog and been doing my fair share of responsible dog-owning myself on our daily morning walks along the railway line and around Duthie Park.

I very diligently carry the doggy bags from pillar to post and then put them in a dog poo bin. Occasionally, I have to do this twice per walk – some mornings are busier than others.

It’s hardly a Herculean effort, but in spite of the smell, I have never once considered throwing it into someone’s garden after picking it up, no matter how much I might dislike the person who owns the house.

Council crack-squad has made them vanish

The very vast majority of people of course do the same, in an effort to keep our communities clean. Where our lovely parks, gardens, and public concourses are spoiled it is of course, unfortunately by the thoughtless few, who care not a jot for the wellbeing of those around them.

Among these people is now notorious The Ferryhill Dogfouler.

Luckily, however, help is now at hand. The tide may be turning against such anti-social irritants, who blight the lives of so many, and me.

Aberdeen City Council has hired a crack-squad this year, to target dogfouling and fly-tipping, to improve conditions across the city. This was after Aberdeen had been considered to have one of the worst dog poo problems in Scotland.

On the spot fines will be issued, although I’d think the charges would be better issued to the owners – arf arf.

Hopefully, this keeps the fouling to a minimum and a resurgence in Ferryhill doesn’t happen, and I never see a return of the surprise packages in the garden.

Even better, The Ferryhill Dogfouler may even be caught in the act, if they ever swing a bag again. It would definitely put my mind at rest, especially next time I have to cut the grass.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector.