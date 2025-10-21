Explainer: NHS Grampian’s decontamination unit shutdown latest, as cancelled ops top 1,000

The ongoing work to restore NHS Grampian’s central decontamination unit has today been described as a “mammoth task”, as cancelled surgeries now exceed 1,000.

Since news broke on October 3 that an unknown substance was found on surgical instruments, hundreds of non-urgent procedures have had to be postponed due to a lack of sterile operating tools, while the fault within the central decontamination unit (CDU) has been investigated.

Here’s what we know so far, and the health board’s answers to some of the questions those with cancelled operations may have…

What caused the shutdown?

It’s not yet confirmed, but work continues to identify the source of the substance which prompted the shutdown.

It’s believed the issue relates to a compressor in the Foresterhill CDU machine washer system, which may have left the unknown substance on a small number of instruments after processing at the beginning of the month.

For surgeries to proceed, surgical tools must be sterile — and there has to be a way to make sure they are reprocessed correctly for future surgeries.

Although Woodend’s decontamination unit remains operational “almost 24/7”, many dental surgeries and elective operations have had to be cancelled.

How many operations need to be rescheduled?

As of today, NHS Grampian confirmed that 499 elective operations and 554 dental surgeries have been postponed.

This means that more than 1,000 patients, so far, are awaiting news of when their procedures will now take place.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said that while a timeline can’t be given at the moment, patients will be contacted directly when a new date is available.

Nurse director June Barnard explained.

“We would again like to apologise to everyone affected by procedures being postponed. We are very much aware of the personal impact this has on individuals’ and families’ quality of life, and we’re working hard to address the situation as quickly as possible.”

Keen to highlight some of the work being done behind the scenes, she added: “On a normal day, a significant proportion of our surgical capacity at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is dedicated to emergency operations and urgent cancer care – the work we have been having to prioritise recently.

“In the time Foresterhill CDU has been shut down, although we had to postpone 499 elective surgical procedures, more than twice that number of emergency and urgent procedures have gone ahead.”

If staff aren’t in theatres, are they working elsewhere?

Yes. Clinicians who can’t be in operating theatres have been tasked with focusing on activities like outpatient clinics. The health board believes this will help reduce waiting times there, too.

Several specialities affected by the shutdown, such as podiatry, sexual health, and primary care, have been able to continue by using single-use items.

“While the recovery team is trying to expand decontamination capacity across the country, decontamination officers go through a two-year training programme to ensure they meet standards required by law, so there is no quick fix in terms of the redeployment of staff,” a spokeswoman added.

Have other health boards helped NHS Grampian?

Yes. NHS Orkney is supporting the sterilisation of instruments which need to be reprocessed.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and NHS Highland are helping to turn around an average of 500-600 crates of instruments needed to keep emergency and urgent care going daily. There are also staff from NHS Grampian in Glasgow to help with processing efforts.

June added: “We are enormously grateful for the support of our colleagues at other boards, which is vital to our recovery from this incident. Teams continue to strictly prioritise emergency and urgent procedures, to ensure we have the equipment we need.”

Has the shutdown impacted more than just surgical teams?

Portfolio medical director for clinical support services, Rafael Moleron, explained:

“I would struggle to think of a team across the local health system who are not affected by the current situation in some way, or going the extra mile to help us resolve the situation.

“We would really like to thank colleagues across the board for their patience, perseverance, commitment and understanding as we work to restore our decontamination capacity.”

Why have some operations been called off with little notice?

“Equipment needed for procedures changes depending on how patients present on any given day,” added Rafael. “It’s a difficult balance to ensure we always have what we need for everything at the moment.

“This is why we have had some instances where procedures have had to be postponed at the last minute. This is hugely regrettable.

“We are sorry to anyone who has been affected in this way. And to staff who have had to deliver this difficult news. We are doing our best to prevent this, and safety is our priority.”

So what happens next?

The Health Board says plans are in place to gradually increase the number of procedures which can go ahead. This will only be possible as the huge backlog of instruments requiring reprocessing clears.

New machine washers have been ordered alongside refurbishment work of the Foresterhill Central Decontamination Unit facility.

“We’d again like to thank colleagues across the country for helping us. We are all very much looking forward to getting back to full capacity,” said June.