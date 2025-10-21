Thugs jailed for three years each after launching vicious attack on Aberdeen street

Two men were jailed for three years each today after taking part in a brutal attack on a man who has since died.

John Quantrell, 72, and Perry Quantrell, 33. kicked and stamped on Leon Ironside after he was already seriously injured on Hayton Road, Tillydrone, on January 26 last year.

They had been accused of attempting to murder Leon, but instead stood trial accused of assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

A jury found them guilty of that offence.

‘Why it happened remains unclear’

A judge told them at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The circumstances giving rise to the incident in which you assaulted Mr Ironside remain unclear.”

Leon, 38, was injured at a flat in the street – but what happened behind the front door of the property could not be seen and “to a very significant extent remains shrouded in mystery”.

He suffered multiple wounds and emerged from the flat where the Quantrells could then be seen kicking and stamping on him.

The scene was cordoned off after the attack and police had a presence on the street for several days.

Lord Harrower said the jury could not have been satisfied that either of them inflicted the initial injuries on Mr Ironside as they deleted any reference to striking him with knives and an axe from the charge they originally faced.

The judge said he received a moving victim impact statement from Leon’s mum who said he suffered psychological harm following the attack

It is understood that Leon died on November 16, 2024, aged 38.

‘Leon’s loss is a tragedy’

At the time of his death, AIemployability employment service posted on social media: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Leon Ironside, a valued member of our community.

“Leon was a brilliant mind with a wealth of transferable skills, and his potential was immeasurable.

“His loss is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

“Leon’s death serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals within the justice system.

“We must continue to work towards creating a society that supports those in need and provides them with the resources they need to succeed.

“We honor Leon’s memory and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Substantial criminal record

The judge told Perry Quantrell, of Hayton Road, Aberdeen, that he has a substantial criminal record, including crimes of dishonesty and assault as well as drugs and road traffic offences.

He told John Quantrell, a prisoner, that he too had a substantial criminal record and the attack was committed after he was released on licence from prison.

Perry Quantrell was given a further six month jail sentence and banned from driving for 35 months for dangerous driving.

During the incident on March 23 last year at Union Street and Union Row, in Aberdeen, he drove a car through a red light and no entry signs.