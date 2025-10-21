Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thugs jailed for three years each after launching vicious attack on Aberdeen street

Leon Ironside, 38, was injured at a flat in the street - but what happened behind the front door of the property could not be seen and "to a very significant extent remains shrouded in mystery".

By Dale Haslam and Dave Finlay
John Quantrell has been jailed for three years. Image: DC Thomson
Two men were jailed for three years each today after taking part in a brutal attack on a man who has since died.

John Quantrell, 72, and Perry Quantrell, 33. kicked and stamped on Leon Ironside after he was already seriously injured on Hayton Road, Tillydrone, on January 26 last year.

They had been accused of attempting to murder Leon, but instead stood trial accused of assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

A jury found them guilty of that offence.

‘Why it happened remains unclear’

A judge told them at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The circumstances giving rise to the incident in which you assaulted Mr Ironside remain unclear.”

Leon, 38, was injured at a flat in the street – but what happened behind the front door of the property could not be seen and “to a very significant extent remains shrouded in mystery”.

He suffered multiple wounds and emerged from the flat where the Quantrells could then be seen kicking and stamping on him.

The scene was cordoned off after the attack and police had a presence on the street for several days.

Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Police were called to the scene on Hayton Road in Tillydrone after the vicious attack. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Lord Harrower said the jury could not have been satisfied that either of them inflicted the initial injuries on Mr Ironside as they deleted any reference to striking him with knives and an axe from the charge they originally faced.

The judge said he received a moving victim impact statement from Leon’s mum who said he suffered psychological harm following the attack

It is understood that Leon died on November 16, 2024, aged 38.

‘Leon’s loss is a tragedy’

At the time of his death, AIemployability employment service posted on social media: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Leon Ironside, a valued member of our community.

“Leon was a brilliant mind with a wealth of transferable skills, and his potential was immeasurable.

“His loss is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

“Leon’s death serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals within the justice system.

“We must continue to work towards creating a society that supports those in need and provides them with the resources they need to succeed.

“We honor Leon’s memory and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Substantial criminal record

The judge told Perry Quantrell, of Hayton Road, Aberdeen, that he has a substantial criminal record, including crimes of dishonesty and assault as well as drugs and road traffic offences.

He told John Quantrell, a prisoner, that he too had a substantial criminal record and the attack was committed after he was released on licence from prison.

Perry Quantrell was given a further six month jail sentence and banned from driving for 35 months for dangerous driving.

During the incident on March 23 last year at Union Street and Union Row, in Aberdeen, he drove a car through a red light and no entry signs.

 