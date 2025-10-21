News Man arrested after £29k cocaine sting at Aberdeen rail station Officers acting on intelligence seized the drugs in the Granite City. By Regan Parsons October 21 2025, 1:03 pm October 21 2025, 1:03 pm Share Man arrested after £29k cocaine sting at Aberdeen rail station Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6876378/man-arrested-cocaine-aberdeen-rail-station/ Copy Link Aberdeen railway station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. A man has been charged after a cocaine bust at Aberdeen rail station. The 25-year-old was arrested after officers seized a quantity of the class A drug with an estimated street value of £29,500. Acting on intelligence, officers carried out the operation on Guild Street on Monday October 20. Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “These arrests underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. “Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland. “Drugs cause misery in our communities and the public has a vital role in helping us to trace those involving in the supply of illegal substances.” He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday October 21.