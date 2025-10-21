Man arrested after £29k cocaine sting at Aberdeen rail station

A man has been charged after a cocaine bust at Aberdeen rail station.

The 25-year-old was arrested after officers seized a quantity of the class A drug with an estimated street value of £29,500.

Acting on intelligence, officers carried out the operation on Guild Street on Monday October 20.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “These arrests underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities and the public has a vital role in helping us to trace those involving in the supply of illegal substances.”

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday October 21.