Man arrested over Inverness house blaze

A 35-year-old man has been charged nine days after a house fire in Inverness.

Firefighters were called to a property on Kessock Avenue in the city’s South Kessock area on Sunday, October 12.

Fire crews swiftly put out the blaze, which took hold at around 11.40pm.

The occupants escaped uninjured.

Man to appear at Inverness court

Police have confirmed a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the blaze.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court this week.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a wilful fire in Inverness.

“The incident happened around 11.40pm on Sunday 12 October, at a property on Kessock Avenue.

“He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday 21 October 2025.”