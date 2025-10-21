Oban Chicken Cottage to close as Domino’s plans new town centre takeaway

Fast food fans in Oban are set for a change in flavour as plans have been lodged for new Domino’s signage at the town centre site currently occupied by Chicken Cottage.

A planning application submitted to Argyll and Bute Council seeks permission for two illuminated Domino’s signs at 5 Airds Place.

The proposal includes both a fascia sign and a projecting sign featuring the pizza chain’s distinctive branding.

The move signals a likely change of operator at the premises, where Chicken Cottage has been trading for the past year.

The application details include a fascia sign and a projecting sign, both finished in a traffic grey colour and featuring internally lit lettering and logos.

Oban Domino’s could bring new jobs as Chicken Cottage moves to Chilli Grillz

As planning documents progress, Chicken Cottage has confirmed that it will permanently close its Oban branch at 7pm tonight.

The closure comes after a year of serving fried chicken, wraps, and burgers to local residents and visitors.

In a heartfelt social media post, Chicken Cottage thanked its customers, saying: “We want to thank each and every one of you for your amazing support, smiles, and loyalty over the last year.”

The brand is relocating to Chilli Grillz, another Oban eatery, promising the same beloved menu with “bigger and better things to come.”

Domino’s signage bid lodged for site

The Domino’s signage application was submitted by G Gray Studio on behalf of DPRS (Domino Pizza) SCOTS Ltd and indicates plans to bring the international pizza chain to Oban.

The documents confirm that owners’ consent has been secured and that the signage will be in place for up to five years, pending council approval.

If granted, the move will add Domino’s to Oban’s growing list of national food franchises.

It will provide another quick dining option for residents, students, and tourists alike.

Meanwhile, fans of Chicken Cottage won’t have long to wait before they can get their fix at Chilli Grillz.

