Oban Chicken Cottage to close as Domino’s plans new town centre takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Oban Chicken Cottage to close as Domino’s plans new town centre takeaway

As the pizza chain launches a bid to move in, the chicken shop has announced it is relocating.

By Louise Glen
Domino's Pizza frontage, as company appears to lodge plans for Oban move into Chicken cottage location.
Domino's to open in Oban? Image: Shutterstock.

Fast food fans in Oban are set for a change in flavour as plans have been lodged for new Domino’s signage at the town centre site currently occupied by Chicken Cottage.

A planning application submitted to Argyll and Bute Council seeks permission for two illuminated Domino’s signs at 5 Airds Place.

The proposal includes both a fascia sign and a projecting sign featuring the pizza chain’s distinctive branding.

Dominos Pizza has lodged an application in Oban, pictured is the application with the type of sign that will be installed. The site is on Airds Plac where Chicken Cottage was.
Domino’s Pizza has lodged a planning application for Oban town centre. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

The move signals a likely change of operator at the premises, where Chicken Cottage has been trading for the past year.

The application details include a fascia sign and a projecting sign, both finished in a traffic grey colour and featuring internally lit lettering and logos.

Oban Domino’s could bring new jobs as Chicken Cottage moves to Chilli Grillz

As planning documents progress, Chicken Cottage has confirmed that it will permanently close its Oban branch at 7pm tonight.

The closure comes after a year of serving fried chicken, wraps, and burgers to local residents and visitors.

Chicken Cottage Oban Osman Rafique
Osman Rafique outside Chicken Cottage in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

In a heartfelt social media post, Chicken Cottage thanked its customers, saying: “We want to thank each and every one of you for your amazing support, smiles, and loyalty over the last year.”

The brand is relocating to Chilli Grillz, another Oban eatery, promising the same beloved menu with “bigger and better things to come.”

Domino’s signage bid lodged for site

The Domino’s signage application was submitted by G Gray Studio on behalf of DPRS (Domino Pizza) SCOTS Ltd and indicates plans to bring the international pizza chain to Oban.

The documents confirm that owners’ consent has been secured and that the signage will be in place for up to five years, pending council approval.

The planning application is pictured as seen in the Domino's Pizza Application for the Chicken Cottage Unit in Oban.
The planning application lodged with Argyll and Bute Council. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

If granted, the move will add Domino’s to Oban’s growing list of national food franchises.

It will provide another quick dining option for residents, students, and tourists alike.

Meanwhile, fans of Chicken Cottage won’t have long to wait before they can get their fix at Chilli Grillz.

Read more about this application here.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here
Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation