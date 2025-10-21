Assai Records owner hopes to make Aberdeen a ‘go-to hub’ for Scottish music fans

The owner of Assai Records hopes to make his new Aberdeen store a “go-to destination” for showcasing Scottish musical talent.

Plans to open the music company’s fourth branch in the Granite City were announced last week.

The Aberdeen store, located at 12 Back Wynd, will be the second-largest behind Glasgow.

Owner Keith Ingram told The Press and Journal that although the process has been lengthy, he’s excited to soon open in Aberdeen.

Assai hits the North-East

“Since opening Assai Records in Dundee in 2015, we have welcomed music fans from Aberdeen to our store,” he said.

“We constantly get asked about a store opening in the north-east.

“So now we are so excited to add Assai Records to our family of stores in Aberdeen.”

Keith’s first independent music shop in Stirling closed its doors after two years due to a lack of in-store purchases.

This is when he started exploring internet sales.

“When the lease was coming to an end in 2004, I thought let’s pursue the online aspect,” he said.

“That completely snowballed – mostly selling through marketplaces like eBay and Amazon.

“Within four years this was a £2 million a year business.”

The success of selling online encouraged Keith to revisit the idea of physical stores.

Assai Records now has branches in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and will open in Aberdeen in November.

Keith added: “We feel the new store is both in a central location but also meets our needs for good floor space.

“Vinyl records are not small!”

Assai Records to host live shows in Aberdeen

After opening a second shop in Edinburgh in 2017, the company also began a new chapter in hosting live music events.

Since then, Assai has hosted numerous concerts featuring artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Anne-Marie.

The company has teamed up with rising Scottish singer songwriter Callum Beattie for his upcoming album release tour.

The Aberdeen gig will take place at the Lemon Tree on January 25 2026.

“We aim to provide a community hub for music fans supporting Scottish artists with small events in-store and offering an extensive range of records,” Keith added.