Assai Records owner hopes to make Aberdeen a ‘go-to hub’ for Scottish music fans

Assai Records will open at 12 Back Wynd this November.

By Regan Parsons
A man stands in front of a record store display, with the store's name "assai Records" above him. The display features various vinyl records organized by genre.
The businessman told the Press and Journal that he plans to make the store a key destination for showcasing Scottish musical talent. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The owner of Assai Records hopes to make his new Aberdeen store a “go-to destination” for showcasing Scottish musical talent.

Plans to open the music company’s fourth branch in the Granite City were announced last week.

The Aberdeen store, located at 12 Back Wynd, will be the second-largest behind Glasgow.

Owner Keith Ingram told The Press and Journal that although the process has been lengthy, he’s excited to soon open in Aberdeen.

Assai hits the North-East

“Since opening Assai Records in Dundee in 2015, we have welcomed music fans from Aberdeen to our store,” he said.

“We constantly get asked about a store opening in the north-east.

“So now we are so excited to add Assai Records to our family of stores in Aberdeen.”

A man is holding a blue vinyl record, smiling in a record store. The store's sign says "assai Records".
Keith Ingram at Assai Records in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Keith’s first independent music shop in Stirling closed its doors after two years due to a lack of in-store purchases.

This is when he started exploring internet sales.

“When the lease was coming to an end in 2004, I thought let’s pursue the online aspect,” he said.

“That completely snowballed – mostly selling through marketplaces like eBay and Amazon.

“Within four years this was a £2 million a year business.”

The success of selling online encouraged Keith to revisit the idea of physical stores.

Assai Records now has branches in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and will open in Aberdeen in November.

Keith added: “We feel the new store is both in a central location but also meets our needs for good floor space.

“Vinyl records are not small!”

Assai Records to host live shows in Aberdeen

Three men are signing autographs at a record store. The men are gathered around a counter, and there are records and merchandise visible in the background.
The View signing copies of their new record before a live performance at Assai. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

After opening a second shop in Edinburgh in 2017, the company also began a new chapter in hosting live music events.

Since then, Assai has hosted numerous concerts featuring artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Anne-Marie.

The company has teamed up with rising Scottish singer songwriter Callum Beattie for his upcoming album release tour.

The Aberdeen gig will take place at the Lemon Tree on January 25 2026.

“We aim to provide a community hub for music fans supporting Scottish artists with small events in-store and offering an extensive range of records,” Keith added.

Conversation