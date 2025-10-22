Obituary: Insch bus driver Bill Mitchell who always went the extra mile for his community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Insch bus driver Bill Mitchell who always went the extra mile for his community

The former farmer and bus driver, and latterly much-loved Inverurie funeral director, was one of those unsung local heroes whose recent death at 86 prompted a massive turn-out of 400 at his funeral.

Bill Mitchell was a delighted father of the bride when his daughter, Lynne, married Ian Jessiman. Images supplied by family.
By Neil Drysdale

There is a photograph of Insch bus driver Bill Mitchell which sums him up; one of him shovelling snow in an Aberdeenshire blizzard.

A few yards behind him, but almost obscured by the elements, stands a bus which has, temporarily, been forced to halt its journey by the white-out conditions.

Yet, undaunted, Bill is putting his back into clearing any obstacles in front of him, so he can return behind the wheel of the Easton’s vehicle in Aberdeenshire.

Bill Mitchell didn’t let anything stop him driving his bus in Aberdeenshire.

Here was one of the most treasurable aspects of this can-do, coiled spring of positivity, who helped so many people throughout his life in and around Insch.

Bill Mitchell and his beloved wife Frances celebrated their 50th anniversary together two years ago.

When the news emerged of his death, just two days short of Bill’s 87th birthday, the tributes were as rich as they were heart-warming.

So many turned up to say goodbye to Bill Mitchell from Insch

And there was a delay when he was laid to rest at Insch Parish Church last week.

That’s because 400 people turned up to pay their respects to a community champion.

Bill Mitchell poured his heart and soul into his community. Pic supplied by family.

Brought up by his granny and granda on a farm, Gallowhill, in Gight, near Ellon, he went to live with his mum, stepdad and two sisters, Elma and Moira, when he was 14.

At first, it seemed he might be destined for a life in the agricultural realm.

His life was on the buses

But then, a farmer, for whom he was working, branched into the coach business, asked Bill to sit his test and he subsequently became a driver for Easton’s buses in Inverurie.

It was a wonderful new opportunity which he grabbed with both hands.

And, as the years passed, he became a familiar figure all across Europe.

Bill Mitchell was one of the most popular bus drivers in the region for decades. Pic supplied by family.

His daughter, Lynne Jessiman, recalled the exhilaration which he offered to so many people as he gained a reputation for planning his own bus tours.

She said: “He would organise a day trip (obviously with him hiring and driving the coach) to places such as the Forth Road Bridge when it first opened in the 1960s.

We’re going on a summer holiday

“He’d plan it with stops for a fly cup, lunch, and an evening meal and a pub stop.

“He didn’t mind being the driver as he loved having the bus full of friends and family.

“If they were happy, then he was happy. They were the most important thing.

Bill Mitchell took care of police organisations on regular trips to Europe. Pic supplied by family.

“He travelled with the International Police Association — who requested him as their driver and gave him a watch when he retired — to Germany, Belgium and Holland.

“And he also drove the Dutch police around the UK.

He always wanted to be busy

“Dad never really retired, of course.

“Later on, he worked with Dial a Bus and drove a school mini bus whenever it was needed to take pupils from Leslie to Insch Primary.”

Bill Mitchell and his wife, Frances, here on a trip to Loch Ness, were married for 52 years. Pic supplied by family.

That wasn’t the only activity to stimulate his interest.

On the contrary, Bill, who was married for 52 years to his beloved Frances, was a ball of energy in his environs, and his daughter, born in 1985, recalled some of his passions.

He always had a smile for others

Lynne told me: “He really enjoyed his part-time jobs, one of which was with Beverly’s Funeral Directors  — which became Craig and Beverly — in Inverurie.

“Dad worked with [the company’s] Sean, Wendy and John and he told me that he wished he had taken up the role earlier.

Bill Mitchell, his son-in-law Ian Jessiman, Frances and his daughter Lynne.

“He helped maintain the flowers at the local sheltered housing during the summer and salted the paths in the winter. He just wanted to do what he could.

“He would joke that he was older than some of the people living there.

“And he helped maintain the grounds at Insch church.

The church was part of his life

“He had also been an elder of the kirk for nearly 25 years.

“Even after suffering a stroke [in 2013] where he couldn’t do as much physically as before, he still helped as much as he could.”

Bill Mitchell was one of the down-to-earth characters who keep communities together.

Bill never sought plaudits and never regarded himself as extraordinary.

But he mattered: he was part of the glue which kept his community together.

And Lynne explained about why she thought that might be the case.

Actions mattered more than words

She said: “He treated everyone the same, with dignity and kindness.

“Many messages of condolence called him a gentleman and that’s exactly what he was.

Bill Mitchell was a delighted father of the bride when his daughter, Lynne, married Ian Jessiman.

“Two of his favourite songs were If I Could See The World Through the Eyes of a Child and The Island of Tiree [both of which were played at the funeral].

“The accordionist was Charlie Esson and the singer was Willie Kelman, who are part of a local band called The Garioch Blend.

He made a positive difference

“Dad liked that kind of music and they had all known each other for years.”

It’s clear there weren’t many people in Insch whom Bill didn’t know and care about.

And, though he is gone, they will always view him as somebody who made a difference.

Bill Mitchell and his wife, Frances, on a holiday in Europe together. Pic supplied by family.

