Obituary: Insch bus driver Bill Mitchell who always went the extra mile for his community

There is a photograph of Insch bus driver Bill Mitchell which sums him up; one of him shovelling snow in an Aberdeenshire blizzard.

A few yards behind him, but almost obscured by the elements, stands a bus which has, temporarily, been forced to halt its journey by the white-out conditions.

Yet, undaunted, Bill is putting his back into clearing any obstacles in front of him, so he can return behind the wheel of the Easton’s vehicle in Aberdeenshire.

Here was one of the most treasurable aspects of this can-do, coiled spring of positivity, who helped so many people throughout his life in and around Insch.

When the news emerged of his death, just two days short of Bill’s 87th birthday, the tributes were as rich as they were heart-warming.

So many turned up to say goodbye to Bill Mitchell from Insch

And there was a delay when he was laid to rest at Insch Parish Church last week.

That’s because 400 people turned up to pay their respects to a community champion.

Brought up by his granny and granda on a farm, Gallowhill, in Gight, near Ellon, he went to live with his mum, stepdad and two sisters, Elma and Moira, when he was 14.

At first, it seemed he might be destined for a life in the agricultural realm.

His life was on the buses

But then, a farmer, for whom he was working, branched into the coach business, asked Bill to sit his test and he subsequently became a driver for Easton’s buses in Inverurie.

It was a wonderful new opportunity which he grabbed with both hands.

And, as the years passed, he became a familiar figure all across Europe.

His daughter, Lynne Jessiman, recalled the exhilaration which he offered to so many people as he gained a reputation for planning his own bus tours.

She said: “He would organise a day trip (obviously with him hiring and driving the coach) to places such as the Forth Road Bridge when it first opened in the 1960s.

We’re going on a summer holiday

“He’d plan it with stops for a fly cup, lunch, and an evening meal and a pub stop.

“He didn’t mind being the driver as he loved having the bus full of friends and family.

“If they were happy, then he was happy. They were the most important thing.

“He travelled with the International Police Association — who requested him as their driver and gave him a watch when he retired — to Germany, Belgium and Holland.

“And he also drove the Dutch police around the UK.

He always wanted to be busy

“Dad never really retired, of course.

“Later on, he worked with Dial a Bus and drove a school mini bus whenever it was needed to take pupils from Leslie to Insch Primary.”

That wasn’t the only activity to stimulate his interest.

On the contrary, Bill, who was married for 52 years to his beloved Frances, was a ball of energy in his environs, and his daughter, born in 1985, recalled some of his passions.

He always had a smile for others

Lynne told me: “He really enjoyed his part-time jobs, one of which was with Beverly’s Funeral Directors — which became Craig and Beverly — in Inverurie.

“Dad worked with [the company’s] Sean, Wendy and John and he told me that he wished he had taken up the role earlier.

“He helped maintain the flowers at the local sheltered housing during the summer and salted the paths in the winter. He just wanted to do what he could.

“He would joke that he was older than some of the people living there.

“And he helped maintain the grounds at Insch church.

The church was part of his life

“He had also been an elder of the kirk for nearly 25 years.

“Even after suffering a stroke [in 2013] where he couldn’t do as much physically as before, he still helped as much as he could.”

Bill never sought plaudits and never regarded himself as extraordinary.

But he mattered: he was part of the glue which kept his community together.

And Lynne explained about why she thought that might be the case.

Actions mattered more than words

She said: “He treated everyone the same, with dignity and kindness.

“Many messages of condolence called him a gentleman and that’s exactly what he was.

“Two of his favourite songs were If I Could See The World Through the Eyes of a Child and The Island of Tiree [both of which were played at the funeral].

“The accordionist was Charlie Esson and the singer was Willie Kelman, who are part of a local band called The Garioch Blend.

He made a positive difference

“Dad liked that kind of music and they had all known each other for years.”

It’s clear there weren’t many people in Insch whom Bill didn’t know and care about.

And, though he is gone, they will always view him as somebody who made a difference.