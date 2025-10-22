Highland teacher left ‘broken’ after cancer diagnosis at age 33

Experiencing a crash menopause was one of the hardest challenges Cara Cruikshank had to face after being diagnosed with cancer.

The school teacher, from Tornagrain near Inverness, was only 33 when she was told she had cervical cancer.

The “gruelling” treatment left her with two stoma bags and such severe nausea she could only eat ready salted crisps.

She also had to deal with the emotions of freezing her eggs in the hopes of having children in the future.

However, it was facing a crash menopause that left Cara feeling “broken”.

“Facing menopause in the mix brought me to my knees – trying to work out what was treatment and what was menopause,” she said.

“It took me so much by surprise, it was like falling off a cliff.

“I was broken.”

Most unaware cancer treatment can trigger crash menopause

New research from cancer support charity Maggie’s shows two-thirds of the public are unaware that various cancer treatments can trigger early-onset crash menopause.

This may cause symptoms such as hot flushes, brain fog, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia, and joint or bone pain.

Experiencing crash menopause can make an already difficult cancer journey even more challenging, both during treatment and afterward.

Maggie’s is now launching a campaign to raise awareness of the little-known side effect of cancer treatment.

Highland teacher praises Maggie’s as charity raises awareness

Cara turned to Maggie’s for support during her treatments and took part in the charity’s menopause course.

“The staff there were kind and supportive, and exactly what I needed at that time, which was amazing as that was a beast,” she said.

“Maggie’s is really beautiful and I would highly recommend anyone use the centres.”

Maggie’s is encouraging anyone experiencing crash menopause due to cancer treatment to seek support.

Dame Laura Lee DBE, chief executive of Maggie’s, said: “Crash menopause can be brutal for so many women who are already going through cancer.

“Yet awareness is frighteningly low so this campaign really matters.

“Menopause was once a taboo topic which nobody discussed but now we have many celebrities shining a light on the subject.”

“If we keep the conversation going, more women, and their friends and families, can identify the signs and symptoms and get the help they need.

“No one needs to go through this alone.”