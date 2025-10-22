Highland teacher left ‘broken’ after cancer diagnosis at age 33

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland teacher left ‘broken’ after cancer diagnosis at age 33

Cara Cruikshank experienced a crash menopause due to her cancer treatment.

By Regan Parsons
Two blonde women holding a dog
School teacher Cara Cruikshank of Tornagrain near Inverness, was diagnosed with cervical cancer at age 33. Image: Maggie's.

Experiencing a crash menopause was one of the hardest challenges Cara Cruikshank had to face after being diagnosed with cancer.

The school teacher, from Tornagrain near Inverness, was only 33 when she was told she had cervical cancer.

The “gruelling” treatment left her with two stoma bags and such severe nausea she could only eat ready salted crisps.

She also had to deal with the emotions of freezing her eggs in the hopes of having children in the future.

However, it was facing a crash menopause that left Cara feeling “broken”.

“Facing menopause in the mix brought me to my knees – trying to work out what was treatment and what was menopause,” she said.

“It took me so much by surprise, it was like falling off a cliff.

“I was broken.”

Exterior of Maggie's Highlands centre in Inverness
The Maggie’s Highlands centre in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Most unaware cancer treatment can trigger crash menopause

New research from cancer support charity Maggie’s shows two-thirds of the public are unaware that various cancer treatments can trigger early-onset crash menopause.

This may cause symptoms such as hot flushes, brain fog, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia, and joint or bone pain.

Experiencing crash menopause can make an already difficult cancer journey even more challenging, both during treatment and afterward.

Maggie’s is now launching a campaign to raise awareness of the little-known side effect of cancer treatment.

Highland teacher praises Maggie’s as charity raises awareness

Cara turned to Maggie’s for support during her treatments and took part in the charity’s menopause course.

“The staff there were kind and supportive, and exactly what I needed at that time, which was amazing as that was a beast,” she said.

“Maggie’s is really beautiful and I would highly recommend anyone use the centres.”

Group of people wearing orange T-shirts on runway next to orange and white easyJet plane
Runners took to the runway at Inverness Airport at midnight in support of Maggie’s charity. Image: Maggie’s Highlands.

Maggie’s is encouraging anyone experiencing crash menopause due to cancer treatment to seek support.

Dame Laura Lee DBE, chief executive of Maggie’s, said: “Crash menopause can be brutal for so many women who are already going through cancer.

“Yet awareness is frighteningly low so this campaign really matters.

“Menopause was once a taboo topic which nobody discussed but now we have many celebrities shining a light on the subject.”

“If we keep the conversation going, more women, and their friends and families, can identify the signs and symptoms and get the help they need.

“No one needs to go through this alone.”

