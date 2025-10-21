Police van involved in crash near Garlogie

A police van has been involved in a crash while responding to an emergency call in Aberdeenshire.

The marked vehicle was travelling on the B9125 at Garlogie when the incident took place at about 4.20pm.

It is understood the van landed on its roof.

The road from Westhill was blocked until the vehicle could be recovered.

None of the officers inside the van were injured as a result of the collision.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Tuesday October 21, we received a report of a crash involving a marked police van on the B9125 at Garlogie, near Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

“The vehicle was responding to an emergency call.

“The officers within the van were uninjured.”