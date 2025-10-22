The Entertainer reveals launch date as new Aberdeen toy store to open before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Entertainer reveals launch date as new Aberdeen toy store to open before Christmas

'Britain's toy shop' will be located at Union Square.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of The Entertainer at Union Square.
To go with story by Chris Cromar. The Entertainer Aberdeen Picture shows; The Entertainer Aberdeen. Aberdeen.

Union Square is in line to get its first toy shop, as The Entertainer is set to open at the Aberdeen shopping centre next month.

Billed as “Britain’s toy shop”, it will be located at the vacated unit that previously housed footwear giant Clarks.

It is set to open on November 22 and will be the first store in the Granite City for the brand, which has over 160 across the UK.

Outside of former Clarks at Union Square.
The Entertainer replaces the former Clarks store at Union Square.

The brand-new space will bring the world’s most popular toys and collectables to the city centre.

This includes the highly sought-after Pop Mart, which is most famous for selling Labubus.

To celebrate the official opening, The Entertainer will announce a series of in-store activities and giveaways, character visits and surprises.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy this during the grand opening weekend and in the run-up to Christmas.

Outside of The Entertainer at Union Square.
The Entertainer will open on November 22.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the 30-minute click and collect service.

The shop also has a “quiet hour” to support customers with sensory difficulties in the first hour of the day.

The Entertainer has recruited locally for a number of full and part-time roles, including temporary positions for Christmas.

‘We’re thrilled to be bringing The Entertainer to Aberdeen’

Chief executive of The Entertainer Group, Andrew Murphy is no stranger to the city, having run the now closed John Lewis from 2004 to 2008.

The Aberdeen University graduate said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing The Entertainer to Aberdeen for the very first time.

“As the only major city in Scotland without a standalone The Entertainer store, this opening marks an exciting milestone for us and our customers.

“Opening in Aberdeen marks a very exciting step in our growth and is a particular pleasure for me personally.

“We can’t wait to welcome the people of the city to our brand-new store next month.”

