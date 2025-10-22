The Entertainer reveals launch date as new Aberdeen toy store to open before Christmas

Union Square is in line to get its first toy shop, as The Entertainer is set to open at the Aberdeen shopping centre next month.

Billed as “Britain’s toy shop”, it will be located at the vacated unit that previously housed footwear giant Clarks.

It is set to open on November 22 and will be the first store in the Granite City for the brand, which has over 160 across the UK.

The brand-new space will bring the world’s most popular toys and collectables to the city centre.

This includes the highly sought-after Pop Mart, which is most famous for selling Labubus.

To celebrate the official opening, The Entertainer will announce a series of in-store activities and giveaways, character visits and surprises.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy this during the grand opening weekend and in the run-up to Christmas.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the 30-minute click and collect service.

The shop also has a “quiet hour” to support customers with sensory difficulties in the first hour of the day.

The Entertainer has recruited locally for a number of full and part-time roles, including temporary positions for Christmas.

‘We’re thrilled to be bringing The Entertainer to Aberdeen’

Chief executive of The Entertainer Group, Andrew Murphy is no stranger to the city, having run the now closed John Lewis from 2004 to 2008.

The Aberdeen University graduate said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing The Entertainer to Aberdeen for the very first time.

“As the only major city in Scotland without a standalone The Entertainer store, this opening marks an exciting milestone for us and our customers.

“Opening in Aberdeen marks a very exciting step in our growth and is a particular pleasure for me personally.

“We can’t wait to welcome the people of the city to our brand-new store next month.”