News

Fisherman’s arm amputated in the North Sea after incident aboard Banff vessel

The incident occurred aboard the Reliance III which was out at sea near Fair Isle.

By Ross Hempseed
The Reliance vessel is registered in Banff. Image: Shutterstock.
A fisherman was forced to have his arm amputated following an incident aboard a vessel in the North Sea.

The incident occurred on October 17 while the Reliance III, a Banff-registered vessel, was around 45 nautical miles south-east of Sumburgh.

A fisherman was injured, leading to the amputation of his arm.

Now an investigation has been launched into the ordeal that resulted in the crew member’s limb being amputated on board the Reliance III.

According to reports, the fisherman was cared for by the vessel’s crew while emergency services were en route.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter arrived on scene and airlifted the man to Aberdeen for treatment.

Fisherman has arm amputated aboard fishing vessel

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has confirmed an investigation will be carried out into what happened.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “At 5.10am on Friday October 17, HM Coastguard received reports of a casualty with an arm injury aboard a vessel 45 nautical miles off Sumburgh, Scotland.

“An HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter was sent, and the casualty was rescued to Aberdeen for onwards medical care.

“Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team also attended to prepare a Helicopter Landing Site on shore.”

Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish Whitefish Producers’ Association, said: “After an unfortunate incident onboard the Reliance the crew took immediate action to support the casualty who was then airlifted to hospital onshore and is now recovering.”

